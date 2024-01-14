en English
Business

Morocco’s Bank Deposits Surge to $110.9 Billion, Central Bank Responds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Morocco’s Bank Deposits Surge to $110.9 Billion, Central Bank Responds

In a testament to the resilience of Morocco’s financial sector, bank deposits have seen a significant rise, reaching the substantial sum of $110.9 billion at the close of November 2023. This data, made public by Morocco’s Central Bank, Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM), indicates a 3.9% increase from the previous year.

Drive Behind the Growth

The driving force behind this growth can be traced back to household deposits which skyrocketed to $85.7 billion. This represents a strong annual growth of 4.8%, demonstrating the trust Moroccans have placed in the banking sector. Further bolstering this increase, Moroccans living abroad have also significantly contributed, depositing a total of $20.4 billion. This paints a picture of a banking sector that is not only trusted domestically but also by those residing overseas.

Private Sector’s Contribution

Additionally, deposits from private sector entities have experienced a substantial uptick, with an annual growth rate of 5.8%, amounting to $19.4 billion. This surge demonstrates the confidence of businesses and corporations in the stability and reliability of Morocco’s banking sector.

Changes in Deposit Rates

Despite such buoyancy, the period was also marked by a decline in deposit rates. The 12-month term deposit rate fell by 23 basis points to 2.65%, while the 6-month deposit rate dipped by 7 basis points to 2.37%. This fluctuation in deposit rates is a common occurrence in dynamic financial markets and is influenced by a myriad of factors.

Adjustment in Savings Account Policy

In response to these changes, Bank Al-Maghrib has adjusted the savings account policy by setting the minimum interest rate for savings accounts at 2.98% for the second half of 2023. This significant increase of 147 basis points from the previous period is a strategic move by the banks to incentivize savings among their customers, thereby ensuring the continued health and growth of Morocco’s banking sector.

Business Morocco
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

