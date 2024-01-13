Moroccan Automotive Sector Soars to New Heights in 2024

A year of unprecedented growth has seen Morocco’s automotive sector shatter sales records in 2024. The North African nation, strategically located and equipped with an increasingly skilled workforce, has emerged as a global hub for automotive manufacturing and export.

The surge in sales is a testament to the successful expansion of local production facilities by international car manufacturers and the launch of new models catering to both domestic and European markets.

Industrial Acceleration and Government Support

The Moroccan government’s unwavering support, shown through industrial acceleration plans and attractive incentives, has been instrumental in ensuring the sector’s robust growth. A significant milestone was the implementation of the Casablanca-Settat Regional Development Plan 2022-2027, focused on developing industrial zones to enhance logistics and draw foreign investment. This framework agreement, involving the region’s primary economic partners, aims to achieve industrial sovereignty for Morocco, reducing import dependence and bolstering local production.

Boost in Job Creation and Technological Advancements

The success story of Morocco’s automotive sector is not just in sales figures. It has also led to an influx of job opportunities and spurred technological advancements. The sector’s growth has positively impacted the country’s economy, contributing to an expected economic growth rate of 3.2% in 2024, up from 2.9% in 2023.

Morocco: Africa’s Leading Car Manufacturer

Since the inauguration of Renault’s factory in Tangier in 2012, Moroccan car exports have doubled, cementing the country’s position as Africa’s leading car manufacturer. Amid geopolitical tensions and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Moroccan automotive industry’s growth provides a beacon of stability and a testament to the country’s resilient economic landscape.