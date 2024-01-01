en English
Morocco

Marrakech Holiday Nightmare: Liza Carmel’s Disastrous Experience with loveholidays

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
When Liza Carmel envisioned celebrating her 50th birthday in Marrakech, she didn’t imagine a nightmare of non-existent hotel reservations and frantic, last-minute searches for lodging. Despite having paid £1,500 for a hotel booking via the popular online travel agency, loveholidays, and even receiving confirmation emails, her dreams came crashing down upon arrival. The hotel, to her surprise, was fully booked and had reportedly notified loveholidays of this shortly after her initial booking.

Lost in Marrakech: A Holiday Nightmare

With the prospect of finding last-minute accommodation hanging over their heads, Carmel and her friend, Lisa Hawley, spent a significant part of their four-day trip in search of an alternative place to stay. loveholidays, in an attempt to remedy the situation, offered them three different hotels. However, none could match the standard, location, or price of the original booking.

Disputed Resolutions and Unmet Promises

Initially, loveholidays did not guarantee a full refund unless one of the alternatives was accepted. But after Carmel disputed this, they offered up to 200% of the original hotel booking value. While this may seem a substantial offer, the experience had already cast a long shadow over their holiday. Moreover, Carmel had incurred additional expenses, which, up till now, loveholidays has yet to acknowledge or refund.

Apologies and Compensation: A Tale Too Late

Eventually, the company did issue a refund for the hotel cost and provided an additional £246 as compensation. They apologized for the situation, explaining that the hotel’s overbooking was unknown to them prior to Carmel’s arrival. However, the question remains: Is an apology and compensation enough to make up for a ruined holiday and the distress caused?

Morocco Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

