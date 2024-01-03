en English
Business

Majda Lahlou Kassi Assumes Leadership of Ericsson in West Africa and Morocco

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Majda Lahlou Kassi Assumes Leadership of Ericsson in West Africa and Morocco

Ericsson, the renowned telecommunications company, has announced the appointment of Majda Lahlou Kassi as the new Vice President and Head for its operations in West Africa and Morocco. This decision, effective from January 1, 2024, marks a significant shift in the company’s leadership in the region, driven by Kassi’s nearly 25-year tenure at Ericsson.

Strategic Leadership and Operational Excellence

As the new Vice President and Head, Kassi is set to steer the strategic direction of Ericsson in West Africa and Morocco. Her responsibilities extend to ensuring operational excellence in the region, a task she is well-equipped to handle given her extensive experience in technology, sales, strategy, operations, and customer project delivery. Prior to her new role, Kassi served as the Head of Networks Solutions, where she managed a team dedicated to driving customer network evolutions across 13 countries in the Ericsson West Africa and Morocco cluster.

Bolstering Ericsson’s Commitment

The appointment of Kassi reaffirms Ericsson’s commitment to its customers in the region. It underlines the company’s dedication to providing advanced technologies, promoting connectivity, and contributing positively to societies in West Africa. Kassi’s wealth of experience will be instrumental in realizing these goals, and her leadership is expected to catalyze Ericsson’s growth in the region.

A Pioneering Leader

Throughout her career at Ericsson, Kassi has held various high-ranking positions, each contributing to her comprehensive understanding of the company’s operations. Her dedication to supporting Ericsson’s customers is unwavering, and she is committed to leveraging technology and services to promote the company’s growth in West Africa and Morocco. This dedication, coupled with her extensive experience, makes Kassi an ideal leader to navigate Ericsson’s future in the region.

Business Morocco
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

