Exploring AI in Academia: Sultan Moulay Slimane University's International Conference

Beni Mellal, Morocco is set to be the epicenter of academic discourse on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as Sultan Moulay Slimane University's Faculty of Arts and Humanities prepares to host the 2nd International Conference on Current Issues in Higher Education. The conference, scheduled for May 22nd-23rd, 2024, is organized by the university's Research Laboratory in Literature, Language, Culture, and Communication, and carries the theme 'Artificial Intelligence in Academia: Prospects and Challenges.'

Artificial Intelligence: A New Paradigm in Higher Education

The event aims to explore the pervasive influence of AI on higher education, delving into the concomitant changes in learning, teaching, and conducting research. It recognizes the need for academics, regardless of their familiarity or expertise with digital technologies, to adapt to the transformative effects of AI, an intrinsically disruptive technology that is shaping our present and future.

Call for Proposals: A Diverse Range of Topics

The conference invites scholars, doctoral researchers, and educators to submit proposals on a variety of topics. These include the use of generative AI in teaching and research, digital humanities, AI media in academia, the teaching of film and visual materials in the context of AI, AI's representation in fiction and film, and the advancements and challenges in automatic/machine translation. Each proposal is expected to provide unique insights into the intersection of AI and higher education, fostering a rich dialogue on innovative pedagogical approaches and the evolution of academia in the digital age.

Conference Proceedings and Logistical Details

Selected papers presented at the conference will be published in its proceedings, contributing to the global body of knowledge on AI in academia. However, participants are responsible for their own travel and accommodation expenses, reflecting the conference's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. This event is not just a gathering of minds, but a testament to the global academic community's willingness to embrace the novel challenges and opportunities presented by AI.