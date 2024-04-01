BTR's $300 Million Cathode Plant in Morocco: A Boost for EV Battery Production

Morocco's strategic move to diversify its industrial sector takes a significant leap forward with the announcement that Chinese electric battery giant BTR New Material Group will establish a state-of-the-art cathode production facility near Tangier. This development, announced on Friday, represents a pivotal moment in Morocco's push towards becoming a key player in the electric vehicle (EV) battery market, leveraging its auto industry, renewable energy capabilities, and natural resources.

Strategic Investment in Green Technology

The Moroccan government's approval for BTR to invest 3 billion dirhams ($300 million) in the construction of a cathode plant underscores the country's commitment to embracing sustainable and innovative industries. With a planned production capacity of 50,000 tonnes, the facility aims to commence its first production phase with an output of 25,000 tonnes by September 2026. This initiative not only highlights Morocco's strategic positioning but also its attractiveness as an investment destination for high-tech industries.

Morocco's Competitive Edge

