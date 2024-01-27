Bangladesh Air Force Chief Visits Morocco, Aims to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, is currently in Morocco on an official visit. At the invitation of Major General Mohammed Gadih, Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Air Force, the visit is designed to reinforce the existing bonds between the air forces of Bangladesh and Morocco.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The purpose of this visit extends beyond mere ceremonial duties. It aims to fortify the existing relationship between the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and the Royal Moroccan Air Force. Discussions revolving around bilateral issues of mutual interest are expected to take place.

Exploring Military Installations

As part of the visit, Air Chief Marshal Hannan is slated to meet with the Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Air Force. In addition, he will tour the Royal Air School and various military installations. These interactions and tours will foster a deeper understanding of the operational mechanisms of both air forces.

Implications for Future Cooperation

The visit, according to a press release by Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate of Bangladesh, is anticipated to boost the existing ties between the air forces of Bangladesh and Morocco. The BAF Chief's return to Bangladesh on February 2 will mark the conclusion of his official duties in Morocco.