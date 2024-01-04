en English
Energy

Anchois Gas Project Gets EIA Approval: A Leap Toward Morocco’s Sustainable Future

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
The Anchois gas development project, steered by Chariot and its associates, has achieved a pivotal landmark with the approval of its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This process, which took a year to complete, encompassed onshore and offshore environmental and social baseline surveys, stakeholder engagement programs, and a comprehensive public inquiry process that spanned four local provinces.

EIA Approval: A Crucial Milestone

The EIA, sanctioned by the National Environmental Committee and valid for five years, covers all aspects of the project. This includes future wells, offshore infrastructure, and connection to the GME pipeline. The EIA report provides a detailed roadmap of the planning, mitigation, and monitoring strategies to be employed throughout the construction and production phases. This ensures the project’s adherence to stringent environmental and sustainability standards.

Stakeholder Engagement and Collaboration

Pierre Raillard, Chariot’s Head of Gas Business and Morocco Country Director, recognized the significance of the EIA approval and expressed gratitude to the Committee, Ministry, partner ONHYM, and consultants for their support and cooperation. This collaborative approach is a testament to Chariot’s commitment to maintaining high environmental standards while pursuing its business goals.

Contribution to Morocco’s Energy Goals

The Anchois project is poised to contribute significantly to Morocco’s energy transition and sustainable development objectives. Morocco has ambitious plans to add 9 gigawatts to its electricity generation capacity, with 7GW coming from renewables. This commitment to environmental sustainability is in alignment with the international momentum towards renewable energy sources. As such, the Anchois project is not only a business venture but also a strategic move towards a more sustainable future.

Energy Morocco
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

