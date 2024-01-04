Anchois Gas Project Gets EIA Approval: A Leap Toward Morocco’s Sustainable Future

The Anchois gas development project, steered by Chariot and its associates, has achieved a pivotal landmark with the approval of its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This process, which took a year to complete, encompassed onshore and offshore environmental and social baseline surveys, stakeholder engagement programs, and a comprehensive public inquiry process that spanned four local provinces.

EIA Approval: A Crucial Milestone

The EIA, sanctioned by the National Environmental Committee and valid for five years, covers all aspects of the project. This includes future wells, offshore infrastructure, and connection to the GME pipeline. The EIA report provides a detailed roadmap of the planning, mitigation, and monitoring strategies to be employed throughout the construction and production phases. This ensures the project’s adherence to stringent environmental and sustainability standards.

Stakeholder Engagement and Collaboration

Pierre Raillard, Chariot’s Head of Gas Business and Morocco Country Director, recognized the significance of the EIA approval and expressed gratitude to the Committee, Ministry, partner ONHYM, and consultants for their support and cooperation. This collaborative approach is a testament to Chariot’s commitment to maintaining high environmental standards while pursuing its business goals.

Contribution to Morocco’s Energy Goals

The Anchois project is poised to contribute significantly to Morocco’s energy transition and sustainable development objectives. Morocco has ambitious plans to add 9 gigawatts to its electricity generation capacity, with 7GW coming from renewables. This commitment to environmental sustainability is in alignment with the international momentum towards renewable energy sources. As such, the Anchois project is not only a business venture but also a strategic move towards a more sustainable future.