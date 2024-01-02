en English
Morocco

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Morocco, No Casualties Reported

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Morocco, No Casualties Reported

On Tuesday, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the Azilal region of northern Morocco. The Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics, the country’s leading authority on seismic activity, confirmed there were no reports of casualties or property loss.

This earthquake comes as a continuation of seismic activities that began with a devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the El-Huz region last September, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000.

Memories of September’s Tragedy

The September earthquake, with its epicenter in the remote Atlas Mountains, resulted in widespread destruction, particularly in the Azilal region. The tremor not only caused significant loss of life and property but also left an indelible mark on the psyche of the Moroccan people.

The echoes of that tragedy were felt once again with the recent earthquake, though thankfully, this time, the impact was considerably less severe.

Understanding the Seismic Activities

Nasir Cabur, the head of the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics, appeared on state television to explain the recent earthquake.

He emphasized that although the tremor was felt in several places across the region, no significant damage or casualties had been reported. Social media was abuzz with people recounting their experiences, with reports of tremors felt as far as Beni Mellal and Ifrane.

Staying Prepared for Future Seismic Events

The Institute’s statement provided reassurance about the lack of immediate harm from the latest earthquake, but it also served as a stark reminder of the previous disaster. As Morocco continues to experience seismic activities, the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of such natural disasters cannot be overstated.

The resilience of the Moroccan people and their ability to recover from the past tragedy is indeed commendable, and it is this strength that will guide them through any future seismic events.

Morocco
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

