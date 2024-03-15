More than 25 million tons of debris generated from destruction in Gaza: UN

The United Nations on Thursday highlighted the urgent need for reconstruction efforts in Gaza following the devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas. The UN's warning comes as it estimates nearly 23 million metric tons of debris need clearing, a task complicated further by unexploded ordnance. With the Israeli offensive resulting in over 30,800 deaths and the displacement of 85% of Gazans, the international community's gaze is fixed on the humanitarian crisis unfolding.

Devastation and Humanitarian Crisis

The scale of destruction in Gaza is staggering, with 60% of its infrastructure in ruins. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric detailed the challenges faced in debris removal and the urgent need for larger-scale assessments. These efforts, however, are severely hindered by Israel's blockade, which exacerbates the dire situation by limiting access to food, clean water, and medical supplies. Amid these challenges, Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, with a recent interim ruling demanding an end to these acts and the facilitation of humanitarian aid.

International Response and Ceasefire Proposals

In light of the escalating crisis, Hamas proposed a ceasefire that includes a prisoner exchange, aiming to alleviate the humanitarian disaster. This proposal, seeking a temporary halt in military operations and an Israeli withdrawal, underscores the dire need for a resolution to the conflict. The UN's focus extends beyond Gaza, as it reconfigures its presence in Haiti to address another crisis, demonstrating the global scope of humanitarian challenges.

Looking Forward

As the international community grapples with the complexities of the Gaza conflict and its humanitarian implications, the path to recovery appears daunting. The UN's call for rebuilding efforts underscores the need for a coordinated response to address both the immediate needs and the long-term reconstruction of Gaza. The unfolding situation remains a test of international resolve in addressing human rights and humanitarian crises.