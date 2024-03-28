More than 210 schools 'directly hit' by Israeli attacks in Gaza: UN report

Recent analyses, including satellite imagery, have illuminated the grave impact of Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip, revealing that 212 schools have suffered direct hits since the conflict's onset on October 7. This operation, a response to a cross-border attack by Hamas, has not only led to significant casualties and destruction but has also severely disrupted the educational framework in Gaza, affecting over 625,000 students and 22,000 teachers. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the Education Cluster, and Save The Children's comprehensive report underscores the exacerbation of the dire humanitarian situation, with a nearly 9% increase in school attacks since mid-February and the military utilization of educational facilities.

Advertisment

Intensified Attacks and Their Impact

The report delineates a worrisome trend of escalating assaults on educational institutions across Gaza, marking an alarming upturn in attacks since mid-February. Notably, satellite imagery corroborated by the UN-partnered analysis has identified at least 53 schools that have been completely obliterated. Furthermore, the military use of schools by Israeli Security Forces (ISF) for operations including detention and interrogation centers, as evidenced by satellite images showcasing military tanks and shelling craters within school premises, has been a contributing factor to the devastation. With 165 of the 212 directly hit schools located in evacuation zones designated by the Israeli military, the educational siege in Gaza deepens.

Displacement and the Quest for Shelter

Advertisment

In the wake of this conflict, over 320 school buildings, including 188 that were directly hit and 98 that suffered damage, have served as shelters for displaced residents. The necessity for such makeshift refuge indicates the extent of displacement and the dire need for safe havens amidst ongoing hostilities. This adaptation of educational facilities into shelters underscores the profound humanitarian implications of the conflict, further complicating the eventual resumption of normal educational activities.

Reconstruction and Rehabilitation: The Road Ahead

As the report forecasts, the aftermath of the conflict necessitates a daunting task of reconstruction and rehabilitation, with at least 67% of schools in Gaza requiring either complete rebuilding or significant repairs to restore functionality. The obliteration of educational infrastructure not only halts the immediate process of learning but also poses long-term challenges in rebuilding the educational sector. The collective effort to address these needs will be pivotal in resuming educational activities and restoring a sense of normalcy for students and teachers alike.

Reflecting on the reported devastation, the broader ramifications extend beyond the immediate loss of infrastructure. The obliteration of schools in Gaza represents a crippling blow to the educational aspirations of thousands of students, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. As discussions and diplomatic efforts continue, the urgent need for a resolution that safeguards the right to education and promotes the well-being of Gaza's youngest citizens remains paramount. The path to recovery appears arduous, with the resilience of Gaza's educators and students being tested in the face of overwhelming adversity.