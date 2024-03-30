Moonshine Mystery Unearthed: Hidden Cave Discovered Beneath North Wilkesboro Speedway

Amidst the routine cleaning and inspection at North Wilkesboro Speedway, a legendary NASCAR track in North Carolina, a remarkable discovery was made last week. Officials stumbled upon what is believed to be a moonshine cave, hidden beneath the grandstands, unveiling a piece of the track's storied past intertwined with illegal liquor production. This revelation has not only intrigued historians and NASCAR fans alike but has also sparked a wave of excitement about the speedway's rich cultural heritage.

Uncovering History

During an inspection prompted by visible cracks in the original concrete of Section N, Speedway Motorsports staff uncovered an approximately 700-square-foot open area. "We'd often hear stories of how an old moonshine still was operated here on the property under the grandstands," shared Steve Swift, senior vice president of operations and development at Speedway Motorsports. Although no still has been found to date, the space, complete with an interior wall, seems to have been an ideal spot for producing and concealing illegal liquor. This discovery is particularly poignant given the speedway's location in Wilkes County, a region renowned for its moonshine running history and the legendary NASCAR figure, Junior Johnson, who was famously a bootlegger.

Restoration and Repair

The uncovering of the cave comes at a time when North Wilkesboro Speedway is undergoing significant restoration and renovation efforts. Approximately 600 seats from the grandstands have been removed to facilitate foundation repair and concrete replacement, ensuring the safety and structural integrity of the venue ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race Week in May. North Wilkesboro Speedway, one of NASCAR's original racetracks, has seen a resurgence in interest following its closure in 1996, leading to an extensive restoration initiative that began last year to bring racing back to this historic venue.

Cultural Significance and Next Steps

The discovery of the possible moonshine cave underlines the deep cultural and historical significance of North Wilkesboro Speedway, beyond its role in the world of NASCAR racing. It serves as a tangible link to the era of moonshine running in Appalachia, a time when the production and transportation of illegal liquor gave birth to the skills and techniques that would eventually define stock car racing. As Speedway Motorsports officials plan further investigations into the cave and its history, there is also talk among fans and the community about preserving this newfound space as a tribute to the speedway's moonshine heritage, with suggestions ranging from creating a bar or speakeasy to establishing a museum exhibit.

As the North Wilkesboro Speedway continues to prepare for the upcoming race events, this discovery has added a layer of historical intrigue to the track's already rich narrative. It reminds us of the unique origins of NASCAR and the enduring legacy of those who shaped its early days, blending the thrill of racing with tales of rebellion and innovation. The moonshine cave under the grandstands is more than just a hidden space; it's a portal to the past, offering a glimpse into the clandestine activities that once thrived in the shadows of NASCAR's storied racetracks.