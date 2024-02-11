Montana Bar Fairies: Transforming Drunk Driving Culture Movement

In the quiet stillness of a Flathead Valley night, a heartwarming initiative is taking root. Beth McBride and her daughter Carli Dewbre, founders of the Montana Bar Fairies, are on a mission to change the culture around drunk driving, one coffee card at a time.

A Bitter Loss, A Sweet Incentive

The inspiration behind this grassroots movement is both poignant and powerful. Last year, Bobby Dewbre, Beth's son and Carli's brother, was struck and killed by a drunk driver. This tragic incident served as the catalyst for the Montana Bar Fairies, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

Their unique approach involves placing $5 coffee cards on cars left overnight at popular bars in the area. The message is clear: make the right choice, find a safe ride home, and enjoy a cup of coffee on them.

Montana's Silent Battle

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Montana has a higher than average rate of alcohol-related traffic deaths. In 2020, a staggering 66% of all traffic fatalities in the state were due to impaired driving.

The Montana Bar Fairies aim to turn these statistics around by rewarding positive choices and encouraging community education. They track various metrics in Flathead County, hoping their efforts will lead to a broader impact.

A Legislative Push for Change

Looking ahead, Beth McBride plans to work with local legislators during the 2025 legislative session. Her goal is to strengthen impaired driving laws in Montana, a fitting tribute to Bobby's memory.

As the Montana Bar Fairies continue their work, they hope to expand into an educational and outreach ministry. Their mission is simple yet profound: to create a safer Flathead Valley where every night out doesn't have to end in tragedy.

In the chill of a Flathead Valley night, the Montana Bar Fairies are leaving more than just coffee cards on windshields. They're leaving a message of hope, resilience, and the power of positive change.

Their story serves as a reminder that even in the face of unimaginable loss, there's always room for kindness and a chance to make a difference. As Beth McBride and Carli Dewbre continue their mission, they honor Bobby's memory and inspire others to join them in their fight against drunk driving.