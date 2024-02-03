'Monster Run' Demo to Debut at Steam Next Fest: A Preview to Dark Fantasy Action

In a first-of-its-kind announcement, renowned game companies Iceberg Interactive and Interactive Fate have unveiled plans to release a demo for the much-anticipated game 'Monster Run' during the forthcoming Steam Next Fest. The gaming community worldwide eagerly awaits this adrenaline-fueled experience that marries dark fantasy action with strategic combat and dynamic progression.

Sampling the Monstrosity

The demo version of 'Monster Run' allows players to whet their gaming appetites with five tantalizing levels from the full game. This is a generous slice from the full game's single-player campaign, which comprises over 19 meticulously designed levels. Gamers will get a taste of the game's unique premise, playing as a gargantuan, fire-breathing feline tasked with defending its forest from an invading human empire.

A Taste of Strategy and Combat

In the demo, players will square off against 28 unique unit types, each demanding a distinct strategy to conquer. This is just a glimpse of the full game's over 60 unit types, promising a rich palette of challenges in the complete version. Additionally, gamers can hone their monster attack skills with 8 thrilling combos, a teaser for the strategic combat that 'Monster Run' offers.

Blending Genres for a Unique Gaming Experience

'Monster Run' stands out as it seamlessly merges the beat'em up and roguelite genres. Players will utilise a variety of attacks to bring down human soldiers and minibosses, adding to the game's strategic depth. This fusion of genres, coupled with the game's unique narrative, is set to make 'Monster Run' a standout title in the gaming world.

The demo version of 'Monster Run' will be available to players during the Steam Next Fest, scheduled to take place from February 5th to 12th. This event is a unique opportunity for gamers to experience the game's dark fantasy action firsthand before its full release later this year.