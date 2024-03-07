UNIDO and WPO Forge Path for Mongolian Food Sector to Meet Global Standards

In a landmark collaboration, the World Packaging Organisation (WPO) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) have successfully completed a project aimed at enhancing food safety and international compliance within Mongolia's food sector. Signed in November 2017, a Memorandum of Understanding between WPO and UNIDO set the stage for this initiative, which was further propelled by the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry (MOFALI) under the Mongolia Export Development Project (EDP).

Building a Bridge to Global Markets

The EDP project, backed by the World Bank's International Development Association, seeks to bolster Mongolian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in non-mining sectors. By aligning with international food safety and packaging standards, these firms are expected to expand their global market access. The WPO and UNIDO's role was pivotal in developing certification services, adhering to the Food and Agriculture Organization's Codex and international best practices, to fulfill this objective.

Comprehensive Development and Training

Under the guidance of Ali Badarneh of UNIDO Austria and Johannes Bergmair of WPO, the project undertook rigorous documentation review and expert consultations. This collaborative effort resulted in the creation of two essential guides: one on compliance for industry actors and another on best practices along the value chain. Furthermore, a training course was developed, serving as a valuable resource for the Mongolia Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry.

Implications and Future Directions

Luciana Pellegrino, president of WPO, lauded the project's outcomes, emphasizing the significance of the guidelines in promoting good practices in the food packaging industry. This initiative not only marks a significant step towards Mongolia's integration into the global market but also sets a precedent for similar collaborations aimed at sustainable and safe food packaging regulation. With the Alliance for Sustainable Packaging for Foods already weighing in on the broader implications for food safety, the project's long-term impact on Mongolia's economic growth and global trade presence is promising.