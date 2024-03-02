Mongolia Mulls Mongol Card for Diaspora: Ulaanbaatar's Bold Move Amid Russian Mongols' Plight

In a groundbreaking move, the United Mongols Development Foundation, led by Kalmyk Dzhangar Tyurbeyev, has launched a petition that has quickly garnered support from thousands across Buryatia, Kalmykia, and Tuva. This reported initiative calls on Ulaanbaatar to consider a compatriots law and the introduction of a "Mongol card" to ease the relocation process for ethnic Mongols residing in Russia's largest Buddhist republics.

Historical Ties and Recent Developments

Historical migrations saw many Mongols from Russia's far-eastern regions settling in Mongolia to escape conscription and persecution. Today, the Ukraine War's conscription efforts have disproportionately impacted these communities, reigniting discussions on facilitating their return to Mongolia. The recent influx of over 100,000 Russians into Mongolia, primarily due to the Ukraine conflict, underscores the urgency of revisiting ethnic return visa programs, akin to those in Japan, Korea, and several European countries.

Cultural Connections and Challenges

The proposal, however, is not without its complexities. Defining who qualifies as Mongol—whether based on DNA, culture, or language—poses significant challenges, especially when considering the diverse Mongolic ethnic groups within Russia and beyond. Moreover, Mongolia's delicate economic ties with China and the potential influx from Inner Mongolia, where the population of ethnic Mongols surpasses that of Mongolia itself, adds a layer of geopolitical sensitivity to the initiative.

Looking Forward: Possibilities and Impediments

While the prospect of a Mongol Card program offers a ray of hope for many ethnic Mongols abroad, it also raises questions about Mongolia's capacity to integrate a potentially large diaspora without upsetting regional dynamics or altering its own demographic landscape. The situation of the Hazara in Afghanistan and the Mughals in South Asia further complicates the narrative, illustrating the diverse and often challenging realities of Mongol descendants seeking refuge or a new beginning in their ancestral homeland.

As Ulaanbaatar weighs the benefits and drawbacks of such a program, the global Mongol community watches with bated breath. The decision could not only redefine Mongolia's relationship with its diaspora but also set a precedent for how nations manage the complexities of identity, migration, and cultural preservation in an increasingly interconnected world.