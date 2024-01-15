en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mongolia

Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Mongolia, a land known for its vast rugged expanses and nomadic culture, has added a new feather to its cap. The country has clinched a new Guinness world record for ‘the most people downing an ice slide in one hour.’ This unique record was set during an international ice and snow festival held in Mongolia’s capital, Ulan Bator, where a staggering 408 individuals slid down a 12-meter-wide and 18-meter-long ice slide within a single hour.

The Guinness Achievement

The record-breaking feat has not only etched Mongolia’s name in the annals of the Guinness World Records but also underscored the country’s potential to host large-scale winter events. The event was officially recognized by Guinness, and the Mongolian Minister of Environment and Tourism, Bat-Ulzii Bat-Erdene, received a Guinness World Records certificate to commemorate the milestone.

Boosting Winter Tourism

But the record-breaking achievement was not merely a pursuit of distinction. The underlying rationale behind the event was to boost winter tourism in Mongolia. As a nation that experiences long and harsh winters, Mongolia has been striving to leverage its climatic conditions as a unique selling point to attract tourists. The ice and snow festival serves as a platform to showcase the country’s cultural and tourism potential during the colder months.

A New Chapter for Mongolia

The Guinness record signifies more than just an achievement; it marks a new chapter for Mongolia, a country that’s steadily emerging as an attractive winter tourism destination. The festival not only demonstrated Mongolia’s capacity to host large-scale events but also highlighted the nation’s resilience and innovative spirit in turning the harsh winter into a source of joy and celebration.

0
Mongolia Travel & Tourism World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mongolia

See more
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
2 days ago
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 days ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 days ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 days ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
US Content Creator Introduces 'Dopamine Menu' to Combat Burnout
34 seconds
US Content Creator Introduces 'Dopamine Menu' to Combat Burnout
John Size's Gelding Raging Blizzard Set for Happy Valley Debut
1 min
John Size's Gelding Raging Blizzard Set for Happy Valley Debut
H.P. High Court Condemns Two-Finger Test, Orders Compensation for Minor Rape Survivor
1 min
H.P. High Court Condemns Two-Finger Test, Orders Compensation for Minor Rape Survivor
Singaporean Minister K. Shanmugam Stresses on Upholding International Law Amidst Global Crises
2 mins
Singaporean Minister K. Shanmugam Stresses on Upholding International Law Amidst Global Crises
Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus
2 mins
Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Out for Six Weeks: A Blow to Team's Offensive Capabilities
2 mins
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Out for Six Weeks: A Blow to Team's Offensive Capabilities
Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland
3 mins
Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland
Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent
3 mins
Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent
Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled
3 mins
Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
42 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app