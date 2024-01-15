Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Mongolia, a land known for its vast rugged expanses and nomadic culture, has added a new feather to its cap. The country has clinched a new Guinness world record for ‘the most people downing an ice slide in one hour.’ This unique record was set during an international ice and snow festival held in Mongolia’s capital, Ulan Bator, where a staggering 408 individuals slid down a 12-meter-wide and 18-meter-long ice slide within a single hour.

The Guinness Achievement

The record-breaking feat has not only etched Mongolia’s name in the annals of the Guinness World Records but also underscored the country’s potential to host large-scale winter events. The event was officially recognized by Guinness, and the Mongolian Minister of Environment and Tourism, Bat-Ulzii Bat-Erdene, received a Guinness World Records certificate to commemorate the milestone.

Boosting Winter Tourism

But the record-breaking achievement was not merely a pursuit of distinction. The underlying rationale behind the event was to boost winter tourism in Mongolia. As a nation that experiences long and harsh winters, Mongolia has been striving to leverage its climatic conditions as a unique selling point to attract tourists. The ice and snow festival serves as a platform to showcase the country’s cultural and tourism potential during the colder months.

A New Chapter for Mongolia

The Guinness record signifies more than just an achievement; it marks a new chapter for Mongolia, a country that’s steadily emerging as an attractive winter tourism destination. The festival not only demonstrated Mongolia’s capacity to host large-scale events but also highlighted the nation’s resilience and innovative spirit in turning the harsh winter into a source of joy and celebration.