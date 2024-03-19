Moldova Expels Russian Diplomat over Election Polling in Transnistria; Kremlin Vows to Respond

Moldova has taken a firm stance against Russia's decision to conduct its presidential election within the disputed territory of Transnistria, leading to the expulsion of a Russian embassy employee and a sharp rise in diplomatic tensions between the two nations. This move comes amid accusations from Moldova of Russia's 'hybrid war' tactics, including funding anti-government protests and meddling in Moldovan elections.

Diplomatic Rift Widens

Following the organization of Russian presidential election polling stations in Transnistria, contrary to Moldovan directives, Moldova expelled a Russian diplomat, signaling a low point in Russian-Moldovan relations. The Moldovan government, aligning itself with pro-European sentiments, has taken this step to protest Russia's disregard for its sovereignty, especially in the context of Transnistria, where over 250,000 Russian citizens reside. Despite Moldova's ban on organizing elections outside the Russian embassy in Chisinau, Russia proceeded to set up six polling stations within Transnistria, intensifying the ongoing diplomatic spat.

Reactions and Implications

Russia has vowed to respond appropriately to Moldova's actions, which could further strain the already tenuous relationship between the two countries. The Russian Ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov, expressed concerns that the expulsion of a Russian diplomat undermines the functionality of the Russian diplomatic mission. This incident reflects a broader trend of escalating tensions, with Moldova's pro-European government viewing the expulsion as a necessary step against what it perceives as Russian aggression and interference in its internal affairs.