Mihai Popsoi Sworn in as Moldova's Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration

In a significant political development, Mihai Popsoi took oath as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. The ceremony, marked by the resonant strains of the national anthem, was graced by the presence of President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean.

Popsoi's Credentials and Contributions

President Sandu, in her address, highlighted Popsoi's exemplary academic qualifications and his notable contributions to Moldova's parliamentary diplomacy. His efforts in nurturing relations between Moldova and other global states, as well as with international organizations, were also acknowledged. Popsoi, a member of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), has been a consistent advocate for strengthening Moldova's ties with the West.

Moldova's Foreign Policy Goals

President Sandu further emphasized on Moldova's foreign policy goals. These include decisive actions towards European Union accession, representing Moldovan interests in the global arena, executing collaborative projects with Romania, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine. Popsoi's role in these strategic initiatives is anticipated to be pivotal.

A New Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration

Prime Minister Recean, expressing gratitude towards Popsoi for his unwavering support in foreign policy and European integration, revealed that a fresh appointment would be made for the role of deputy prime minister for European integration. This individual would helm the European Integration Office. Popsoi's appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration comes in the wake of Nicu Popescu's departure from the ministerial position.