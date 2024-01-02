en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Moldova

Chisinau to Launch Real Estate Cadastre in a Boost to Public Services

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Chisinau to Launch Real Estate Cadastre in a Boost to Public Services

In a significant development in the realm of public services, the capital city of Moldova, Chisinau, is set to launch a new public institution named the Real Estate Cadastre on January 3, 2024. The auspicious announcement was made by the Public Services Agency (ASP).

Birth of the Real Estate Cadastre

The Real Estate Cadastre has been brought into existence by the Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Agency. This institution will shoulder several responsibilities formerly managed by the ASP, marking a significant shift in the way cadastral services are delivered in Moldova.

New Responsibilities

The Real Estate Cadastre will manage an array of functions, including the creation and maintenance of the real estate cadastre and execution of cadastre and real estate evaluation works. Furthermore, it will oversee the management of the central data bank for the real estate cadastre and state registrations of real estate and rights over them. These changes promise to streamline the process for citizens and improve the efficiency of public services.

Enhancing Accessibility

In a bid to ensure optimal accessibility and convenience for the public, the Real Estate Cadastre will extend its services at the multifunctional Centers of the Public Services Agency. This move is expected to make cadastral services more reachable to the citizens, augmenting their experience with public services.

This development is a significant step towards improving public services, providing citizens with more efficient and accessible cadastral processes. The launch of the Real Estate Cadastre in Chisinau is a promising sign of progressive changes in the realm of public services in Moldova.

0
Moldova
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros

By Salman Khan

Moldova's Customs Service Reports Significant Increase in 2023 Revenue

By Ebenezer Mensah

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Moldova's 2024 Budget Plan: A Step Towards Economic Stability

By Salman Akhtar

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
@Accidents · 4 days
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
Hong Kong Ushers in a New Era with Grand Cultural Ceremony
16 seconds
Hong Kong Ushers in a New Era with Grand Cultural Ceremony
Chris Jericho's Wrestling Career in Jeopardy Amidst Serious Misconduct Allegations
46 seconds
Chris Jericho's Wrestling Career in Jeopardy Amidst Serious Misconduct Allegations
Dunnes Stores Launches New Range of Colorful Tracksuits
53 seconds
Dunnes Stores Launches New Range of Colorful Tracksuits
Guangzhou Stages the Country's Largest Women's Half-Marathon
58 seconds
Guangzhou Stages the Country's Largest Women's Half-Marathon
Dallas Mavericks Brace for Utah Jazz Clash Amidst Injury Concerns
1 min
Dallas Mavericks Brace for Utah Jazz Clash Amidst Injury Concerns
Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana's Housing Crisis
1 min
Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana's Housing Crisis
Military Mobilizes for Nationwide Deployment Ahead of National Polls
1 min
Military Mobilizes for Nationwide Deployment Ahead of National Polls
Biden Administration Set to Navigate Major Health Challenges in 2024
2 mins
Biden Administration Set to Navigate Major Health Challenges in 2024
High Stakes and Divided Opinions: The US Presidential Election 2024
3 mins
High Stakes and Divided Opinions: The US Presidential Election 2024
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
50 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app