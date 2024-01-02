Chisinau to Launch Real Estate Cadastre in a Boost to Public Services

In a significant development in the realm of public services, the capital city of Moldova, Chisinau, is set to launch a new public institution named the Real Estate Cadastre on January 3, 2024. The auspicious announcement was made by the Public Services Agency (ASP).

Birth of the Real Estate Cadastre

The Real Estate Cadastre has been brought into existence by the Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Agency. This institution will shoulder several responsibilities formerly managed by the ASP, marking a significant shift in the way cadastral services are delivered in Moldova.

New Responsibilities

The Real Estate Cadastre will manage an array of functions, including the creation and maintenance of the real estate cadastre and execution of cadastre and real estate evaluation works. Furthermore, it will oversee the management of the central data bank for the real estate cadastre and state registrations of real estate and rights over them. These changes promise to streamline the process for citizens and improve the efficiency of public services.

Enhancing Accessibility

In a bid to ensure optimal accessibility and convenience for the public, the Real Estate Cadastre will extend its services at the multifunctional Centers of the Public Services Agency. This move is expected to make cadastral services more reachable to the citizens, augmenting their experience with public services.

This development is a significant step towards improving public services, providing citizens with more efficient and accessible cadastral processes. The launch of the Real Estate Cadastre in Chisinau is a promising sign of progressive changes in the realm of public services in Moldova.