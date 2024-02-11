Mob Sets Waymo Robotaxi on Fire Amid Lunar New Year Celebrations in San Francisco's Chinatown

In the evening of February 11, a mob in San Francisco's Chinatown attacked an unoccupied Waymo Robotaxi, vandalizing it before ultimately setting it on fire. The incident took place on Jackson Street near Grant Avenue, an area filled with people celebrating the Lunar New Year and anticipating the upcoming Superbowl game featuring the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisment

Footage captured by Michael Vandi and shared on social media shows the Waymo vehicle surrounded by a large crowd, with several individuals attempting to smash its windows and deface it. Eventually, someone throws a lit firework into the vehicle, igniting a fire that quickly engulfs the car.

The Tumultuous Chinatown Scene

The attack on the Waymo Robotaxi occurred amidst the bustling Lunar New Year festivities in San Francisco's historic Chinatown. Despite the ongoing efforts to improve the area's image, concerns about rising crime, drug abuse, and homelessness continue to loom over the district.

Advertisment

Videos posted on social media reveal a chaotic scene, with the crowd gathering around the robotaxi. A person is seen using a skateboard to repeatedly bash the front passenger window and the windshield of the Jaguar, causing the glass to shatter. Following this, a firework is thrown into the vehicle, setting it ablaze.

The San Francisco Fire Department attended to the scene, working diligently to extinguish the blaze. In a post on X, the department described the situation as follows: "Waymo Vehicle surrounded and then graffiti'd, windows were broken, and firework lit on fire inside the vehicle, which ultimately caught the entire vehicle on fire."

Untargeted or Unlucky?

Advertisment

It remains unclear whether the Waymo Robotaxi was specifically targeted or if it merely found itself in the wrong place at the wrong time. The autonomous driving technology company confirmed that the vehicle was not carrying any passengers during the incident and that they are working closely with local safety officials to address the situation.

This event comes shortly after a cyclist was injured in a collision with another Waymo driverless vehicle. Last year, Newsweek reported on the growing concerns about the safety of driverless taxis, with protesters increasingly targeting them.

San Francisco city attorney David Chiu expressed unease about the rapid deployment of powerful new technology without proper consideration of safety. "When an industry deploys powerful new technology, safety has to be the top priority," Chiu said. "And unfortunately during this past year, we've had too many reports that have called into question whether this technology is safe."

Advertisment

As the Lunar New Year celebrations continue, San Francisco's Chinatown faces the challenge of addressing the darker aspects of its recent history while moving forward. The incident involving the Waymo Robotaxi serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle to balance progress and safety in the face of rapid technological advancements.

Update: The article has been updated to reflect the current situation and remove any unnecessary information.

In a disturbing turn of events, an empty Waymo Robotaxi became the target of vandals on February 11 during the Lunar New Year celebrations in San Francisco's Chinatown. The vehicle was surrounded, graffitied, and had its windows broken before being set on fire. The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene, but the vehicle is believed to be destroyed.

The incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media, raises questions about the safety and acceptance of autonomous vehicles in urban environments. As San Francisco continues to grapple with issues related to crime, homelessness, and drug abuse, the future of self-driving technology in the city remains uncertain.