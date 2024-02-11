Missing British Tourist: Urgent Search at Rajjaprabha Dam

In a somber turn of events, a 24-year-old British tourist is missing after falling from a kayak into the reservoir of Rajjaprabha Dam in Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani province. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, casting a shadow over the serene beauty of the dam, also known as Cheow Lan Dam.

Advertisment

A Tragedy Unfolds on Rajjaprabha Dam

The accident took place near the Kraisorn Raft House, where the water's depth is approximately 50 meters. According to local authorities, the man and a friend had rented kayaks from the raft house but failed to register or wear life vests, as required by the establishment.

As the two friends navigated the tranquil waters, an unexpected mishap led to the man's fall into the reservoir. A search operation was immediately launched, with local scuba divers joining the rescue mission. As of now, four divers have been dispatched to scour the depths of the reservoir.

Advertisment

A Race Against Time

Time is of the essence in this search and rescue mission, as the man's chances of survival diminish with each passing moment. The local community, authorities, and the British Embassy are closely monitoring the situation and offering their support to the man's family and friends.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing individual," said a spokesperson from the British Embassy in Bangkok. "We are in close contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance."

Advertisment

A Call for Safety Awareness

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to safety guidelines when participating in water activities. The management at Kraisorn Raft House expressed their condolences and urged all visitors to prioritize their safety.

"We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate event," said a representative from the raft house. "We kindly remind all our guests to follow safety instructions and wear life vests at all times when engaging in water sports."

Advertisment

As the search for the missing British tourist continues, the global community waits with bated breath, hoping for a positive outcome in this harrowing situation.

The tranquil waters of Rajjaprabha Dam, a popular destination for its breathtaking beauty and outdoor activities, have become the site of an urgent search and rescue mission. A young British man, who was kayaking with a friend, is missing after falling into the reservoir. Local scuba divers are working tirelessly to find him in the 50-meter-deep waters near the Kraisorn Raft House.

The tragic incident has underscored the importance of adhering to safety guidelines while participating in water activities. As the world watches and waits, the hope remains that the missing tourist will be found soon, and the serene beauty of Rajjaprabha Dam can once again be a source of joy and relaxation for visitors.