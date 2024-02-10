Miss World Festival Returns to India: Celebrating 50 Years of Beauty with a Purpose

Julia Morley, the Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization, unveils the 50th anniversary of Beauty with a Purpose (BWAP), an initiative integral to the Miss World Festival. The 71st edition of the event will be hosted in India from February 18 to March 9, 2024, marking its return after three decades.

A Purposeful Legacy: Beauty with a Purpose Turns 50

Beauty with a Purpose, the philanthropic arm of the Miss World Organization, is celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 71st Miss World Festival in India. Julia Morley, the Chairperson and CEO, emphasizes the importance of education for children living on the streets, as well as the recognition of essential services such as the police and army. "Education is a powerful tool to help street children break the cycle of poverty and build a better future for themselves," says Morley.

The Beauty with a Purpose initiative has raised millions to support underprivileged children and communities around the world. Morley expresses her support for the families of those in the armed forces, "We must not forget the sacrifices these brave men and women make to protect us."

The Return of Miss World: India Hosts After Nearly 30 Years

After a hiatus of almost three decades, the 71st Miss World Festival will be held in India from February 18 to March 9, 2024. The grand finale will take place on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event will commence with 'The Opening Ceremony' and 'India Welcomes the World Gala' in New Delhi on February 20.

Morley expressed her love for India and gratitude to Jamil Saidi for making the event's return possible. "The people of India have always held a special place in our hearts, and we are thrilled to be back," she says.

A Global Gathering: 120 Contestants and Countless Dreams

120 contestants from around the world will converge in India for the prestigious event. They will participate in various events and charitable initiatives, showcasing their unique talents and social causes. The festival will feature former winners such as Toni Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Manushi Chhillar, and Stephanie Del Valle.

Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India World 2022 from Karnataka, will represent India at the Miss World Festival. Every contestant will be given their own dedicated media channel on the MissWorld.com platform to demonstrate their abilities and promote their social causes.

As the 71st Miss World Festival commences in India, the world watches with anticipation. The Beauty with a Purpose initiative, celebrating its 50th anniversary, continues to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children and communities. Julia Morley, the Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization, emphasizes the importance of education for street children and expresses her support for the families of those in the armed forces.

This year's event, marking the return of Miss World to India after nearly three decades, promises to be a global gathering of beauty, talent, and purpose. The grand finale will take place on March 9, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.