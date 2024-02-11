Miss Ohio Madison Miller to Speak at OMEGA Executive Board Meeting on 'Creating Community'

On February 20, the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA) will host its executive board meeting, featuring Miss Ohio Madison Miller as the keynote speaker. The event, scheduled to take place at the Dennison Depot Streetside Center in Dennison, Ohio, promises an engaging discussion on the topic of 'Creating Community'.

A Night of Community and Conversation

Miller, who earned her crown in June 2023, is an advocate for community development and engagement. Her platform, 'Creating Community', aims to foster connections among individuals and strengthen local ties. In her keynote address, she will share her experiences and insights on the importance of community building and the role it plays in shaping a more inclusive and supportive society.

The evening's agenda will also include updates from OMEGA's various committees and a review of ongoing projects. Notably, Rick Booth, a local historian and author, will present the Cambridge Civil War Murder Case of John B. Cook at the Southeastern Ohio Civil War Roundtable's February meeting.

Collaboration and Governance

OMEGA, an organization dedicated to promoting intergovernmental cooperation, has been instrumental in facilitating collaborations between local governments and community organizations. The association's executive board meeting serves as a forum for discussing pressing issues and sharing best practices in regional governance.

Meanwhile, the Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department Board of Health will hold a regular session meeting on Monday. On the same day, the Guernsey County Port Authority will convene at the CIC conference room to discuss ongoing initiatives and future plans.

Empowering Ohio's Future

As Miss Ohio, Miller has been traveling across the state, engaging with diverse communities and raising awareness about the importance of unity and collaboration. Her presence at the OMEGA executive board meeting underscores the organization's commitment to empowering local governments and fostering a sense of shared purpose.

In a statement, OMEGA's executive director expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event, saying, "We are thrilled to have Miss Ohio Madison Miller join us for this important discussion on creating community. Her passion for this cause is inspiring, and we look forward to learning from her experiences and insights."

As the evening unfolds, attendees can expect a thought-provoking exploration of the power of community and the role each individual plays in shaping a more connected and compassionate world.

