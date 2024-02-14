MILAN 2024: A Grand Spectacle of Maritime Might and International Camaraderie

In a grand display of maritime prowess and international camaraderie, India is set to host the MILAN 2024 naval exercise in Visakhapatnam. Scheduled from February 19 to 27, this nine-day extravaganza will see the participation of over 50 nations, their warships, military aircraft, and delegations. The event is divided into a Harbour phase and a Sea phase, each designed to promote cultural sharing, professional interactions, and the honing of naval skills.

A Symphony of Naval Might

The upcoming MILAN 2024 naval exercise is a testament to India's commitment to global maritime security. With 20 Indian Navy ships, including the mighty aircraft carriers Vikrant and Vikramaditya, and nearly 50 aircraft, the event promises to be a spectacle of naval might. The participating nations, including the US, Japan, Australia, France, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, among others, will bring their own naval assets to the table, making it a truly international affair.

Harmony in Harbour and Sea

The MILAN 2024 naval exercise is structured into two distinct phases. The Harbour phase, from February 19 to 23, will witness a series of events such as an international maritime seminar, an international city parade, a maritime tech exhibition, and exchanges of subject experts. This phase aims to foster collaboration, camaraderie, and cohesion among the participating nations.

Following this, the Sea phase, from February 24 to 27, will see the participating navies conduct various drills and exercises. These include large force maneuvers, advanced air defense operations, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-surface operations. The focus here is on promoting interoperability and synergy in addressing common maritime challenges.

A Legacy of Collaboration

The MILAN naval exercise has come a long way since its inception in 1995, when it started with just four foreign countries. Today, it stands as a shining example of India's foreign policy paradigms like Act East and Neighbourhood First. As Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti emphasized, "The importance of collaboration, camaraderie, and cohesion among nations to address maritime security challenges cannot be overstated."

As the world watches, the MILAN 2024 naval exercise is set to redefine maritime cooperation and interoperability. It's not just about the display of naval might; it's about forging bonds, sharing knowledge, and working together for a safer maritime world. And that's a story worth telling.

