Volunteers Rally for Mes CHamoru: Clean-Up Event to Honor CHamoru Culture at SKC

In a vibrant display of community spirit and cultural preservation, Sagan Kotturan Chamoru Cultural Center (SKC) and Micronesia Climate Change Alliance (MCCA) have joined forces to organize a meaningful volunteer cleanup event. Scheduled for March 16 and 17, the initiative aims to not only beautify the SKC grounds but also to reinforce the community's commitment to supporting the arts and the ongoing effort to keep CHamoru traditions alive.

Community Engagement and Solidarity

The call for volunteers has been met with enthusiasm, with the organizers targeting at least 40 individuals to assist in the cleanup of house 1 and house 4 within the SKC complex. "For Mes Chamoru, we invite the community to join us in uplifting SKC as a pillar of our island’s perpetuation of CHamoru culture," reads a statement from MCCA. Highlighting the importance of this cultural hub, the statement underscores how SKC has been a beacon of CHamoru tradition since 2007, thanks to the dedication of its entirely volunteer-led workforce.

Revitalizing Tradition Through Collective Effort

Participants in the cleanup will engage in various activities, from clearing debris to transporting waste to designated dumpsters on the property. The event is not just about physical cleanup; it's an opportunity to sow seeds of unity and appreciation for CHamoru culture. From slinging and traditional healing to carving and cooking, volunteers will be contributing to the sustainability of vital cultural practices. In a gesture of gratitude, volunteers committing a minimum of three hours will receive a $25 gas card, with local businesses such as Market Deli and Mr. Rubbishman offering support through food donations and waived service fees, respectively.

Looking Forward: A Sustainable Cultural Legacy

This cleanup event is more than just a weekend activity; it's a testament to the power of community and the shared responsibility to preserve cultural heritage. As SKC and MCCA extend their gratitude to volunteers and partners, the momentum gained from this event is expected to inspire ongoing support and engagement from the wider community. By coming together in this way, Guam's residents are laying down a foundation for a future where CHamoru culture continues to thrive, guided by the principles of environmental stewardship and community solidarity.