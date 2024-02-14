Remembering Family Man: A Reggae Wake Honoring Aston 'Family Man' Barrett

The Micronesia Blues Society invites you to join a unique celebration of life, an all-ages reggae wake honoring Aston 'Family Man' Barrett, bassist extraordinaire for Bob Marley and the Wailers, Peter Tosh, and Augustus Pablo. The event, aptly named 'Remembering Family Man,' promises an evening of music, poetry, and camaraderie at Tomhom Grill and Bar in Tumon on February 17, starting from 7 p.m. until closing time.

A Symphony of Tribute

Aston 'Family Man' Barrett, the legendary bassist who graced the world with his unforgettable rhythms, will be celebrated in a manner that resonates with his spirit and legacy. The Micronesia Blues Society has taken the reins in organizing this memorable occasion, bringing together a medley of artists, poets, singers, and musicians from the region to pay homage to the man who left an indelible mark in the annals of reggae music.

Aston 'Family Man' Barrett, born in Kingston, Jamaica, was the lynchpin of the iconic band Bob Marley and the Wailers, responsible for the infectious basslines that drove some of the most memorable tunes in the history of the genre. His contributions extended beyond Marley, as he played a crucial role in shaping the sounds of Peter Tosh and Augustus Pablo. The impact of his work continues to ripple through contemporary music, inspiring generations of artists who seek to emulate his signature style.

An Evening of Unity and Celebration

The 'Remembering Family Man' event will take place on February 17 at the Tomhom Grill and Bar in Tumon. The organizers have left no stone unturned to ensure that the evening is a fitting tribute to the life and work of the legendary bassist. They are encouraging everyone, irrespective of age or musical background, to participate in the celebration and share their love for the music that 'Family Man' helped create.

The evening will feature performances by some of Micronesia's most talented artists and musicians, who will take the stage to honor 'Family Man' through their interpretations of his work. Poets and singers will lend their voices to the occasion, enriching the tapestry of tribute with their words and melodies. The atmosphere will be one of unity and celebration, as attendees come together to remember the man whose music brought joy and inspiration to countless listeners around the world.

A Free Event Open to All

In keeping with the spirit of inclusivity that 'Family Man' embodied, the 'Remembering Family Man' event will be free and open to all ages. The Micronesia Blues Society has ensured that there are no barriers to entry, allowing everyone to partake in the celebration of the legendary bassist's life and work.