Micro-Artist Crafts Miniature Ayodhya Ram Mandir Using 16,000 Rice Grains

Indian micro-artist Gurram Dayakar, from Jagtial district, has crafted a miniature of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir using an astonishing 16,000 rice grains. This intricate work of art, a symbol of devotion and national pride, took a staggering 60 hours to complete, and is intended as a unique gift for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Gift to the Prime Minister

With Prime Minister Modi scheduled to perform the Pran Prathistha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol on January 22, a momentous event for India, Dayakar felt compelled to contribute to the national celebration with his creation. His wish is to present this extraordinary miniature temple to Modi as an expression of appreciation for his role in facilitating the temple's construction.

An Unprecedented Feat

This artwork is more than a masterpiece; it's a world first. No one else in the world has created such a model using rice grains, making this an unprecedented feat in the realm of miniature art. It is a testament to Dayakar's incredible patience, devotion, and artistic talent.

Award-Winning Micro-Artist

Dayakar is no stranger to accolades. He has been recognized with numerous awards for his exceptional work in the field of micro-art and holds a Guinness World Record. His latest creation, symbolizing the enduring legacy of Sanatana Dharma, adds another feather to his cap and presents a unique tribute to India's pride - the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.