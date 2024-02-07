In a recent ruling that has jolted the international community, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague refused to hold Russia accountable for the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH-17 over Ukraine on July 17, 2014. The ICJ additionally rejected Ukraine's request for compensation, a move that rewrites the narrative surrounding this tragedy. This decision vindicates the painstaking investigative journalism of Robert Parry, founder of Consortium News (CN), who faced significant backlash for challenging the official Western narrative on the incident.

Questioning the Narrative

Western officials and subsequent inquiries were quick to blame Russia for the tragedy. Ukraine, in 2017, approached the ICJ with a request to hold Russia responsible and order monetary compensation. However, Parry remained skeptical of this immediate attribution of blame, questioning the lack of transparency in the investigations and the rush to judgement.

A Stand Against the Tide

Parry's stance invited criticism and controversy. Notably, Bellingcat and the Australian edition of the 60 Minutes television program were amongst his detractors. Despite the pressure, Parry continued to delve into the incident, unearthing evidence that implicated elements within the Ukrainian military in the disaster. His diligent reporting chipped away at the dominant narrative, shedding light on the complexities and ambiguities of this international tragedy.

Justice Served?

On January 31, the ICJ delivered its ruling, refusing to assign responsibility to Moscow and rejecting Ukraine's request for compensation. This ruling, in effect, substantiates Parry's earlier skepticism around the attribution of blame to Russia. While the decision does not conclusively resolve the troubling questions surrounding the MH-17 disaster, it does underscore the importance of rigorous journalistic investigation in the face of prevailing narratives.

The ICJ's ruling may not bring closure to the families of those lost in the MH-17 disaster, but it serves as a testament to the power of holding to account those who seek to manipulate international incidents for political gain. It is a vindication for journalists like Parry, who dare to question, probe, and challenge, reminding us all of the critical role that the free press plays in our global society.