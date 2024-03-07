Yucatecan Fishermen and Authorities Unite to Dismantle Poaching Camps in Coastal Surveillance Operation

Just days after its formation, the new Fisheries Management and Coastal Surveillance committee, comprised of local Yucatecan fishermen and various governmental bodies, launched a surprise operation, successfully dismantling clandestine poaching camps off the coast of Dzilam de Bravo. This proactive stance comes on the heels of recent discoveries of illegal warehouses holding federally banned marine species, prompting the local fishing community to take decisive action against the ongoing looting of their waters.

Formation of the Fisheries Management Committee

In response to the rampant poaching affecting their livelihoods, Dzilam de Bravo fishermen banded together to establish a new committee aimed at bolstering fisheries management and coastal surveillance. This initiative, starting operations on a Wednesday, signifies a community-driven effort to protect marine resources, with the successful operation conducted in 'Las Bocas' and 'Punta Nichili' areas being its first major action.

Details of the Operation

The operation saw a collaborative effort between the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), inspectors from the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission, and members of the fisheries surveillance committee from various eastern ports. Setting sail at approximately 10 a.m., the team embarked on a thorough search of the high seas, culminating in the discovery of poaching camps believed to have been active as recently as the day before. The sites yielded various poaching tools, including harpoon guns, hooks, and a three-lung compressor among others, signaling a significant blow to illegal fishing activities in the region.

Continued Vigilance and Future Operations

The operation, concluding around 6:30 p.m., not only marks a pivotal moment in the fight against poaching but also signals the beginning of more rigorous marine inspection tours in the near future. With the establishment of the Fisheries Management and Coastal Surveillance committee, the local fishing communities and governmental bodies have demonstrated a unified front against the exploitation of Yucatan's marine resources, setting a precedent for future conservation efforts.