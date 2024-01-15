en English
Human Rights

World Kite Day: A Sky Filled with Solidarity for Palestinian Cause

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
World Kite Day: A Sky Filled with Solidarity for Palestinian Cause

On World Kite Day, Mexico City’s sky was painted with a vibrant palette of red, white, green, and black as participants gathered to fly kites emblazoned with the colors of the Palestinian flag. This peaceful event was a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the children of Gaza, turning the act of kite flying into a potent message about human rights and the urgent need for peace in regions of conflict.

A Mosaic in the Sky

People of all ages gathered on this day, their hands guiding kites that danced and swirled in the wind, creating a breathtaking aerial mosaic. Each kite, a beacon of the Palestinian flag’s colors, was a testament to the participants’ desire to draw attention to the plight of children in the Gaza Strip. The act of kite flying, typically associated with joy and freedom, was transformed into a powerful statement of unity and support for the Palestinian cause.

A Global Sentiment

The event in Mexico City was not an isolated incident. Around the world, similar demonstrations took place, with kites taking flight in Indonesia and Bristol, among other places. Watermelons, a symbol of Palestinian resistance, were depicted on many kites. These global protests called for an immediate ceasefire and the end of the displacement affecting nearly 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, where thousands of homes have been destroyed and lives lost, including those of 10,000 children.

More Than Just Kites

The kite-flying event was part of the ongoing ‘Fly a Kite for Gaza’ initiative, a continuous protest against the oppression in Jerusalem by the Zionist regime. This initiative, in collaboration with the international ‘Kites in Solidarity’ programme, aimed to raise awareness among children about the situation in Palestine. The event served as a reminder that the escalation of war in the West Bank is closely linked to the conflict in Gaza, with international leaders, including the US Secretary of State, calling for the release of captives held in Gaza.

Human Rights Mexico Palestine
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

