Mexico

Victory for Animal Rights: Benito the Giraffe Set for New Home

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
Victory for Animal Rights: Benito the Giraffe Set for New Home

In a landmark decision that underscores the power of collective action, Benito, a young giraffe languishing in the harsh conditions of Ciudad Juarez’s Central Park, is set to embark on a new journey. Following a successful campaign led by the group ‘We Are Your Voice’ and tireless activist Ana Flix, Benito will be relocated to the renowned Africam Safari park in Puebla, Mexico. This shift is seen as a beacon of hope, not just for Benito, but for countless animals enduring substandard living conditions in zoos and parks worldwide.

A Cry for Change Echoes on Social Media

Benito’s plight, marked by extreme weather ranging from scorching summers to cold, windy winters, and limited access to shade and space, became the focal point of a social media campaign. Images of the giraffe seeking shelter under a small canopy touched hearts around the world, leading to a surge of online support. The campaign, while highlighting Benito’s distress, also brought to the fore the broader issue of wildlife welfare in city parks.

Government Acknowledges the Need for Better Care

Responding to the mounting public pressure, the Chihuahua state government acknowledged the need for improved animal care in Central Park. It agreed to transfer Benito to a more suitable environment, marking a significant victory for animal rights activists. In collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office for Environmental Protection (Profepa), the state government is handling the necessary paperwork to facilitate the transfer.

Africam Safari: A New Home for Benito

Africam Safari, renowned for its safari-style animal enclosures, is preparing to welcome Benito. The park’s director, Juan Carlos Camacho Espiritu, expressed happiness about Benito’s impending arrival and shared details about the ongoing process of securing permits and certifying his new habitat.

Despite the logistical challenge of transporting a giraffe over long distances, the park is ready to take on the task, viewing it as an investment in animal welfare. The transfer, while symbolizing a victory for animal rights activists, also serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for better living conditions for animals in Central Park and similar facilities worldwide.

0
Mexico Wildlife
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

