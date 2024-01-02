Valladolid and Izamal: A Tale of Two Towns and their Tourism Triumph

In an enchanting corner of the Mexican southeast, Valladolid, a town imbued with the rich culture and heritage of yesteryears, has seen a remarkable surge in its local tourism industry. The year 2023 has been a milestone for the town as the average length of overnight stays increased significantly from one to two and a half nights—a growth that surpassed Mérida, the economic and commercial epicenter of the region, and a major gateway for national and international tourists.

Unveiling Valladolid’s tourism triumph

Alfonso Rivero Flores, a prominent figure in Valladolid’s tourism sector, expressed an infectious sense of satisfaction over this achievement. The town’s charm and allure are no longer just a one-night affair. Tourists now immerse themselves deeper into the essence of Valladolid, experiencing its vibrant culture and history over extended stays.

Izamal: From transit point to tourist hotspot

Meanwhile, Izamal, another Magical Town, is undergoing a transformative journey. Once merely a stopover en route to the renowned archaeological site of Chichen Itza, it is now evolving into a tourist destination in its own right. Local tourism entrepreneur, Gilmer Estrada Herrera, anticipates that the upcoming Mayan Train project—an ambitious intercity railway initiative aiming to connect the Caribbean’s tourist destinations with lesser-known inland sites—will further boost tourist visits to Izamal.

The Challenge: Nightlife in Izamal

Yet, every rose has its thorn. For Izamal, the lack of nightlife options poses a challenge. By 9 or 10 pm, most establishments close their doors, leaving tourists with few options for evening entertainment. This dearth of nocturnal activities could potentially hinder Izamal’s blossoming appeal as a tourist destination.

Simultaneously, Valladolid is witnessing a flurry of industrial activity, with the construction of the Indico Tower expected to generate 1,200 new jobs. The demand for residential land is on the rise, as is the price of mortgage housing. The Maya Train project, set to open in the late 2020s, is anticipated to further fuel this growth, connecting the region’s gems with the world. As Valladolid and Izamal embrace their tourism renaissance, the Mexican southeast truly shines on the global tourism map.