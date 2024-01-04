en English
International Relations

Ukraine and Mexico Deepen Diplomatic Ties Amidst Regional Tension

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
Ukraine and Mexico Deepen Diplomatic Ties Amidst Regional Tension

In a landmark move cementing the diplomatic ties between Ukraine and Mexico, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Alicia Barcena. The dialogue was significant, focusing on the deepening of relationships between Ukraine and Latin American countries, and offering thanks for Mexico’s unwavering support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Resumption of Normal Operations in Kyiv

Amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, the majority of foreign embassies have yet to resume normal operations in Kyiv, following their initial evacuation due to the Russian military presence in the city. However, Mexico is taking strides towards normalcy, reopening its embassy in Ukraine on January 3. The move was appreciated by Andriy Yermak, who expressed his gratitude for Mexico’s continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

International Efforts for Peace

The conversation between Yermak and Barcena also touched upon Russia’s potential participation in a proposed Ukraine peace summit in Saudi Arabia. This topic remains a crucial part of Mexico’s ongoing discussions on international support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia. It is evident that Mexico, along with other international entities, is keen on bringing about a peaceful resolution to the situation.

Unyielding Support Amidst Conflicts

Despite the tumultuous circumstances, Ukraine continues to receive support from global allies, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy actively working on international platforms to advocate for Ukraine’s cause. The reopening of Mexico’s embassy in Ukraine is a testament to the strength of Ukraine’s diplomatic relationships, marking a significant milestone in its ties with Latin American countries. The conversation between Yermak and Barcena signifies an important step forward in these relationships, and an affirmation of international support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

