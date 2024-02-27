Tryst Hotels: Tristan Schukraft's Bold Vision for LGBTQ+ Luxury Travel Unveiled

Tristan Schukraft, an entrepreneur deeply rooted in the LGBTQ+ community, has taken a significant leap with the launch of Tryst Hotels, a pioneering luxury hotel brand crafted with the LGBTQ+ traveler in mind. The announcement of Tryst Puerto Vallarta as the inaugural property marks a turning point in luxury travel, offering an exclusive experience in Mexico's Zona Romántica this spring. Schukraft's ventures extend beyond hoteliering, embodying his commitment to the LGBTQ+ community through services like MISTR and the revitalization of iconic nightlife venues.

Advertisment

Creating Spaces That Celebrate Diversity

At the heart of Tryst Hotels lies Schukraft's vision to create inclusive, luxurious spaces that not only cater to but celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The flagship hotel, Tryst Puerto Vallarta, promises an unmatched experience with its 55 rooms, rooftop pool and bar, and authentic Mexican restaurant. This venture is deeply personal for Schukraft, drawing from his own experiences and the desire to ensure that all guests feel welcomed and celebrated.

Expansion and Community Commitment

Advertisment

Tryst Hotels' ambitious expansion plans include the renovation of a second hotel into a five-star beachfront resort by 2025, featuring 33 rooms with balconies, a beach club with an infinity pool, and more. A third luxury resort announcement is anticipated later this year, signaling Schukraft's commitment to creating a global portfolio of gay-friendly businesses. Beyond hospitality, Schukraft's ventures such as MISTR, offering free PrEP medication in the U.S., and the acquisition of The Abbey Food & Bar and The Chapel in West Hollywood, underscore his dedication to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

A New Era of Luxury and Inclusion

Tryst Hotels represents not just a new brand in the luxury hotel market but a bold statement on the importance of inclusion and diversity in travel. Schukraft's vision for Tryst Hotels is to usher in a new era where luxury, culture, and gay-friendly experiences intersect, creating unforgettable memories for guests. With a keen eye on expansion and a deep-rooted commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, Schukraft's Tryst Hotels are set to redefine luxury travel for LGBTQ+ travelers around the globe.

As Tryst Hotels prepares to open its doors in Puerto Vallarta, the brand's future looks bright, promising a blend of luxury, adventure, and unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community. Schukraft's journey from founding MISTR to launching Tryst Hotels showcases his dedication to creating spaces where diversity is not just welcomed but celebrated. As the travel industry evolves, Tryst Hotels stands at the forefront, advocating for a world where every traveler feels at home, regardless of who they love.