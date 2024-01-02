en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Transmute and CANACERO’s Pilot Program Revolutionizes Trade Security

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Transmute and CANACERO’s Pilot Program Revolutionizes Trade Security

Transmute, a trailblazer in the realm of technology, in partnership with CANACERO, Mexico’s leading steel trade association, has announced the successful completion of its inaugural pilot program. Six of Mexico’s foremost steel manufacturers, ArcelorMittal, Deacero, Gerdau Corsa, Outokumpu Mexinox, Tenaris, and Ternium, participated in the program, testing the implementation of US Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) interoperability standards via Transmute’s Verifiable Data Platform (VDP).

Revolutionizing Trade Security and Compliance

Commencing in April 2023, this ambitious program was designed to enhance trade security, bolster regulatory compliance, and augment supply chain visibility. Its primary function was to enable participants to issue and share verifiable trade credentials. The pilot saw the incorporation of Decentralized Identifiers and Verifiable Credentials, both of which are instrumental technologies for modernizing customs. The practical application of VDP was also demonstrated in a US CBP Steel Tech Demo.

Reinforcing Cooperative Relations and Embracing Innovation

General Director of CANACERO, Salvador Quesada, emphasized the association’s unyielding commitment to innovation and maintaining cooperative relations with regulators. This initiative has positioned the Mexican steel industry at the forefront of technology adoption.

Reimagining Cross-Border Trade With Tech

Karyl Fowler, CEO of Transmute, extolled the virtues of multi-stakeholder collaboration in the reshaping of industry standards. She further underscored the significant role of tech-enabled solutions in facilitating cross-border trade. Transmute’s VDP, designed to secure data integrity, authenticity, and privacy, is poised to revolutionize data management within the manufacturing and e-commerce sectors.

CANACERO, established in 1948, is revered by the Mexican government as the official representative of the Mexican steel industry. It promotes ethical, sustainable, and responsible business practices and serves as an advisory and standardization body.

0
Business Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mazu Yachts Unveils the 92 DS: A Pioneering Superyacht

By Safak Costu

Yamaha Launches ENYRING: A Game-Changer in E-Bike Battery Swapping

By BNN Correspondents

InMode's Stock Plunge: A Temporary Setback or Cause for Concern?

By Shivani Chauhan

Ruchir Sharma's Balanced Analysis of Sri Lanka's Economic Situation

By Muhammad Jawad

Interactive Brokers Appoints Rich Repetto to Board of Directors ...
@Business · 29 seconds
Interactive Brokers Appoints Rich Repetto to Board of Directors ...
heart comment 0
StellarAlgo: Revolutionizing Fan Engagement in Sports

By Sakchi Khandelwal

StellarAlgo: Revolutionizing Fan Engagement in Sports
Indian States Face Growing Interest Burden Amid High Bond Supply

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian States Face Growing Interest Burden Amid High Bond Supply
Centauri Martin Announces Leadership Changes: Stephanie Rodriquez Promoted to Executive Vice President

By Israel Ojoko

Centauri Martin Announces Leadership Changes: Stephanie Rodriquez Promoted to Executive Vice President
Waterstone Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend: Market Dynamics and Investor Options Explored

By BNN Correspondents

Waterstone Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend: Market Dynamics and Investor Options Explored
Latest Headlines
World News
Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 2023
9 seconds
Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 2023
Maintaining Peace Through Judicial Resolutions: Dr. Bawumia's Remarks on Ghana's 2024 Elections
9 seconds
Maintaining Peace Through Judicial Resolutions: Dr. Bawumia's Remarks on Ghana's 2024 Elections
Abigail Parkinson Embarks on the 75 Hard Challenge: The Power of Smart Shopping
12 seconds
Abigail Parkinson Embarks on the 75 Hard Challenge: The Power of Smart Shopping
Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations
18 seconds
Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations
Ontario Retirees Build More Than Birdhouses: A Fight Against Loneliness
24 seconds
Ontario Retirees Build More Than Birdhouses: A Fight Against Loneliness
Winchester Hospital Honors Outstanding Staff and Volunteers with Commitment Award
24 seconds
Winchester Hospital Honors Outstanding Staff and Volunteers with Commitment Award
Loyola's Head Coach Drew Valentine Opens Up About Tom Izzo's Influence and Upcoming Season
38 seconds
Loyola's Head Coach Drew Valentine Opens Up About Tom Izzo's Influence and Upcoming Season
President Tinubu Suspends NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu, Appoints Interim Replacement
48 seconds
President Tinubu Suspends NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu, Appoints Interim Replacement
Reality Star Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday, Disrupts Holiday Festivities
59 seconds
Reality Star Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday, Disrupts Holiday Festivities
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app