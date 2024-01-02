Transmute and CANACERO’s Pilot Program Revolutionizes Trade Security

Transmute, a trailblazer in the realm of technology, in partnership with CANACERO, Mexico’s leading steel trade association, has announced the successful completion of its inaugural pilot program. Six of Mexico’s foremost steel manufacturers, ArcelorMittal, Deacero, Gerdau Corsa, Outokumpu Mexinox, Tenaris, and Ternium, participated in the program, testing the implementation of US Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) interoperability standards via Transmute’s Verifiable Data Platform (VDP).

Revolutionizing Trade Security and Compliance

Commencing in April 2023, this ambitious program was designed to enhance trade security, bolster regulatory compliance, and augment supply chain visibility. Its primary function was to enable participants to issue and share verifiable trade credentials. The pilot saw the incorporation of Decentralized Identifiers and Verifiable Credentials, both of which are instrumental technologies for modernizing customs. The practical application of VDP was also demonstrated in a US CBP Steel Tech Demo.

Reinforcing Cooperative Relations and Embracing Innovation

General Director of CANACERO, Salvador Quesada, emphasized the association’s unyielding commitment to innovation and maintaining cooperative relations with regulators. This initiative has positioned the Mexican steel industry at the forefront of technology adoption.

Reimagining Cross-Border Trade With Tech

Karyl Fowler, CEO of Transmute, extolled the virtues of multi-stakeholder collaboration in the reshaping of industry standards. She further underscored the significant role of tech-enabled solutions in facilitating cross-border trade. Transmute’s VDP, designed to secure data integrity, authenticity, and privacy, is poised to revolutionize data management within the manufacturing and e-commerce sectors.

CANACERO, established in 1948, is revered by the Mexican government as the official representative of the Mexican steel industry. It promotes ethical, sustainable, and responsible business practices and serves as an advisory and standardization body.