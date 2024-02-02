Tlacotalpan's Bull Running Festival Faces Tradition Test Amid Legal Scrutiny

Deep in the heart of Tlacotalpan, a vibrant riverside town in southeastern Mexico, the air thickens with anticipation as the annual festival tied to Candelaria (Candlemas in English) unfolds. From January 28 to February 9, this cultural and religious extravaganza paints the town with scenes reminiscent of Spain's renowned running of the bulls.

The Controversial Tradition

However, unlike its Spanish counterpart, Tlacotalpan's tradition adopts a more intimate scale. Affluent local families donate bulls, which become the focal point of the festivities. The townspeople, filled with adrenaline and a sense of tradition, engage in taunting, slapping, chasing, and running from these bulls. This spectacle, set amidst the town's vibrantly painted houses, is punctuated with diverse cultural and artistic activities.

Amid Legal Scrutiny

This year, the tradition continues with an added layer of complexity. About 300 miles to the west, a legal battle over bullfights ensues in Mexico City. Despite a law prohibiting animal mistreatment passed in Veracruz in 2016, Tlacotalpan's festival perseveres, with locals standing firm on the grounds of tradition. The events take on a different meaning for the participants, young men clad in red shirts, beer in hand, who interact with the bulls by pulling their ears and tails, and even attempting to ride them. Inevitably, injuries occur, with paramedics ready to offer immediate treatment.

The Voice of the Residents

Local authorities have upheld this tradition since the town's establishment in 1777, with no record of fines for its continual defiance of the law. The residents, including 20-year-old Alfredo Cervin and 48-year-old Elva Arroyo Urbano, view the festival as a source of adrenaline and distinction. They argue that the treatment of bulls has progressed over time, with increased discipline and reduced mistreatment. To them, this tradition brings more than just excitement; it brings identity and unity.