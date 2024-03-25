The Bachelor Finale: Joey Graziadei's Final Rose Decision Between Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson

Tonight, the world waits with bated breath as Joey Graziadei makes his final choice between Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson in the gripping finale of The Bachelor Season 28. The season, which started with an impressive array of 32 contestants, has now boiled down to two final contenders vying for Graziadei's heart. This finale, set against the picturesque backdrop of Tulum, Mexico, promises viewers an emotional rollercoaster as they tune in at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Countdown to the Final Rose

The journey to this climactic moment has been anything but smooth. From theatrical exits and vicious feuds to unexpected injuries, Season 28 of The Bachelor has kept fans on the edge of their seats. Amidst the drama, Joey Graziadei, a 28-year-old professional tennis coach, navigated his way through heartbreak and romance in search of true love. With the finale's outcome kept tightly under wraps since filming concluded last Autumn, speculation is rife. Notably, Reality Steve, a popular TV blogger, has already thrown his prediction into the ring, further fueling the anticipation.

How to Watch the Finale

For those eager to witness the culmination of this season's journey, the finale airs in its regular Monday night slot at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. Additionally, various streaming platforms including DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV offer live streaming options. For fans without access to these subscriptions, Hulu will provide streaming of the episode the following day. However, viewers in the UK may need to use a VPN to access these viewing options through the Hulu + Live TV app.

Implications of Joey's Final Choice

As the finale draws near, speculation abounds regarding the impact of Joey's decision on his future and the legacy of Season 28. Will his final rose lead to lasting love, or is heartbreak on the horizon? Regardless of the outcome, this season has once again demonstrated the enduring appeal of The Bachelor franchise, captivating audiences with its blend of romance, drama, and real-life fairy tales. Tonight's finale is not just about the choice between Daisy and Kelsey; it's about the journey, the emotions, and the possibility of finding true love against all odds.