en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tag Cabo Sportfishing Announces Partnership with Boston Whaler in Baja California

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Tag Cabo Sportfishing Announces Partnership with Boston Whaler in Baja California

Tag Cabo Sportfishing, a leading provider of sportfishing adventures and marine services in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, has unveiled its new status as the authorized dealer for Boston Whaler boats in the Baja California region. This announcement, made on January 10, 2024, signifies a substantial expansion in Tag Cabo Sportfishing’s offerings.

An Exclusive Alliance: Tag Cabo Sportfishing and Boston Whaler

As an authorized dealership, Tag Cabo Sportfishing is now positioned to offer new Boston Whaler boats for sale. Beyond sales, the company will provide a comprehensive range of services tailored to Boston Whaler owners in Cabo San Lucas and La Paz. These include maintenance, parts supply, and warranty support, making it a convenient hub for all Boston Whaler needs.

Boston Whaler: The ‘Unsinkable Legend’

Renowned for its durable and high-performance boats, Boston Whaler has been a stalwart in the boating industry for over 60 years. Often dubbed as the ‘Unsinkable Legend,’ the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation resonates with boating enthusiasts worldwide. Through this partnership with Tag Cabo Sportfishing, Boston Whaler aims to reinforce its footprint in the Baja California region.

Enhancing the Baja California Boating Experience

The collaboration between Tag Cabo Sportfishing and Boston Whaler is poised to elevate the boating experience in the Baja California region. Customers can now access a one-stop shop for purchasing and maintaining their boats, a development that promises convenience and superior services. This partnership is a testament to Tag Cabo Sportfishing’s commitment to providing exceptional marine services and to Boston Whaler’s relentless focus on innovation and quality in boat manufacturing.

To commemorate this partnership and introduce the community to the latest Boston Whaler models, Tag Cabo Sportfishing is planning a special event. Details of the event will be released shortly.

0
Business Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 mins ago
High Energy Bills and the Scarcity of Fixed Rate Deals: UK Households in a Bind
The typical UK household is caught in the crossfire of escalating energy bills, with the average annual cost of gas and electricity hitting an all-time high of £1,928 under the variable rate deal capped by Ofgem. Fixed rate energy deals, once a common and strategic approach to mitigating costs, have become a rare and pricey
High Energy Bills and the Scarcity of Fixed Rate Deals: UK Households in a Bind
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Shift to Crawling Peg System
10 mins ago
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Shift to Crawling Peg System
Insider Trading: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
10 mins ago
Insider Trading: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
BlackRock to Acquire Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Push into Infrastructure Market
8 mins ago
BlackRock to Acquire Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Push into Infrastructure Market
'Invest America': A New Initiative to Establish Investment Accounts for U.S. Children
9 mins ago
'Invest America': A New Initiative to Establish Investment Accounts for U.S. Children
Taiwan's Semiconductor Dominance Faces Risk from China's Growing Chip Capabilities
9 mins ago
Taiwan's Semiconductor Dominance Faces Risk from China's Growing Chip Capabilities
Latest Headlines
World News
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
6 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
7 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
7 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
8 mins
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
8 mins
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
9 mins
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
9 mins
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
9 mins
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
9 mins
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
15 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
21 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app