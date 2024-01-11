Tag Cabo Sportfishing Announces Partnership with Boston Whaler in Baja California

Tag Cabo Sportfishing, a leading provider of sportfishing adventures and marine services in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, has unveiled its new status as the authorized dealer for Boston Whaler boats in the Baja California region. This announcement, made on January 10, 2024, signifies a substantial expansion in Tag Cabo Sportfishing’s offerings.

An Exclusive Alliance: Tag Cabo Sportfishing and Boston Whaler

As an authorized dealership, Tag Cabo Sportfishing is now positioned to offer new Boston Whaler boats for sale. Beyond sales, the company will provide a comprehensive range of services tailored to Boston Whaler owners in Cabo San Lucas and La Paz. These include maintenance, parts supply, and warranty support, making it a convenient hub for all Boston Whaler needs.

Boston Whaler: The ‘Unsinkable Legend’

Renowned for its durable and high-performance boats, Boston Whaler has been a stalwart in the boating industry for over 60 years. Often dubbed as the ‘Unsinkable Legend,’ the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation resonates with boating enthusiasts worldwide. Through this partnership with Tag Cabo Sportfishing, Boston Whaler aims to reinforce its footprint in the Baja California region.

Enhancing the Baja California Boating Experience

The collaboration between Tag Cabo Sportfishing and Boston Whaler is poised to elevate the boating experience in the Baja California region. Customers can now access a one-stop shop for purchasing and maintaining their boats, a development that promises convenience and superior services. This partnership is a testament to Tag Cabo Sportfishing’s commitment to providing exceptional marine services and to Boston Whaler’s relentless focus on innovation and quality in boat manufacturing.

To commemorate this partnership and introduce the community to the latest Boston Whaler models, Tag Cabo Sportfishing is planning a special event. Details of the event will be released shortly.