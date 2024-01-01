Stars Welcome 2024: Celebrity New Year Celebrations Around the Globe

As the calendar turned a page to 2024, a cavalcade of stars bid goodbye to the frosty winter in the UK, choosing to revel in the New Year in sun-kissed spots across the globe. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, the ever-charismatic couple, traded the chill for an enchanting family holiday in India. Far from home, Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, along with their little daughter Bambi, basked in the opulence of the Ritz Carlton in the Maldives. Adding a dash of surprise to their celebrations was the presence of David Walliams, who shared delightful moments with the family.

Celebrating New Year under the Sun

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne, embracing the ‘Brits abroad’ spirit, chose the sun-drenched beaches of Mexico for their festivities. Similarly, Duncan Bannatyne and his wife Nigora, along with Millie Mackintosh and her family, found their New Year’s joy in the balmy climes of St Barts and Mauritius respectively.

While these stars sought sunshine and sand, Naomi Campbell, the supermodel, marked the arrival of 2024 in Los Angeles, attending a glamorous event hosted by fashion entrepreneur Umar Kamani. Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz painted St Barts red with their sensual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Stars Share Festive Moments

Dua Lipa, the pop sensation, rang in the New Year in a joyous, somewhat tipsy celebration with her family in Jaipur, India, sharing candid selfies with her fans. Emily and Peter Andre, along with Billie Faiers, also joined the list of stars who chose international destinations for their New Year’s celebrations. The Andres jetted off to the UAE, sharing a glimpse of their luxurious accommodations, fireworks, and beachside experiences.

Meanwhile, a host of celebrities brought in the New Year with performances at televised specials like Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Artists like Flo Rida, Sage the Gemini, Jelly Roll, LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Paul Anka, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, and many others set the stage ablaze in Times Square. The event, live-streamed worldwide, witnessed a crowd of a million in-person spectators.

New Year’s Eve: A Global Celebration

In addition to performances, stars like Taylor Swift cheered on their loved ones, with Swift rooting for her boyfriend’s football team. Several other celebrities took to social media to reflect on the past year and celebrate their milestones and achievements, exemplifying the universal spirit of welcoming a new beginning.

These glimpses into the glamorous New Year’s celebrations of celebrities have not only delighted fans but also served as a testament to the joy and optimism that the arrival of a new year brings, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.