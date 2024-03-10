Sheinbaum Ignites MORENA Rally, Aims to Extend Transformation Legacy

On March 1, Claudia Sheinbaum's presidential campaign launch in Mexico City's Zocalo drew massive support from the left-wing National Regeneration Movement (MORENA). Activists, awaiting for hours, enthusiastically hailed Sheinbaum, using the term "la presidenta" (female president) as they watched her speech on a giant screen. The event marked a significant moment as the Mexican Left mobilized in anticipation of the upcoming June 2 presidential election.

Mexico's Historic Presidential Race: Women Lead with Distinct Visions

Mexico is closer than ever to having its first female president. The campaigns officially kicked off on March 1, marking the starting line for the ruling Claudia Sheinbaum and the opposition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, the two front-runners in the race for the upcoming elections. Both candidates have emphasized the fight against insecurity and the continuity of social programs, launched specific proposals for International Women's Day, and insisted that it will be a contest between two women, two styles, and two nation projects.

The June 2 election in Mexico presents a stark choice between the ruling candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, emphasizing the continuation of a transformative agenda, and the opposition candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, highlighting the alternative as one that opposes corruption and promises a Mexico free from fear. The candidates frame the election as a decisive moment between two distinct projects for the country's future.

Sheinbaum Launches Presidential Campaign, Pledges to Continue Transformation

Sheinbaum chose the capital's most iconic square, which she governed for five years, to start her campaign and present her government project, promising to continue what was started by López Obrador and, at the same time, imprint her own mark on her presidency. The former Head of Government of Mexico City has said "Let's go" more than 900 times in these seven days, the trigger to present her proposals. "We are going to continue with the austerity policy," she said in Ciudad Juárez last Saturday. "We are going to work," "we are going to promote," "we are going to convert," she repeated during that rally. It has also been a call to action for her followers. "We will reach June 2, because we will win the election and preserve the president's legacy," she commented on that occasion.