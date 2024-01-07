en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mexico

Shanquella Robinson Remembered: A Celebration of Life Amidst Calls for Justice

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
Shanquella Robinson Remembered: A Celebration of Life Amidst Calls for Justice

In a display of profound love and remembrance, family and friends convened in Charlotte, North Carolina, to celebrate what would have been the 27th birthday of Shanquella Robinson. Despite the heartache surrounding her untimely demise in Cabo, Mexico, in October 2022, the event was a testament to her life, legacy, and the indelible mark she left on the hearts of those who knew her.

Remembering Shanquella: A Celebration of Life

The gathering, an invite-only event, was not centered on the tragedy of Robinson’s death but on celebrating her vibrant life. The birthday party was held under the theme of a sneaker ball, an affectionate nod to Robinson’s fondness for sneakers. The venue was adorned in her favorite hues of yellow and pink, casting a warm and cheerful ambiance that reflected her lively spirit.

As guests reminisced about Robinson, a consistent picture emerged of a woman who was an inspiring figure, a social butterfly, and a compassionate soul who would go to great lengths to uplift others. Her relatives spoke fondly of her, their words and memories painting a vivid portrait of a life cut tragically short.

Continued Call for Justice

However, in the backdrop of the celebration, the pursuit for justice in Robinson’s death persists. Initial reports suggested that she died of alcohol poisoning, but subsequent findings revealed a broken neck and spinal cord, igniting a push for justice and calls for extradition. Amid the festivity and laughter, there was an underlying resolve among family and friends to continue seeking answers and justice for Robinson.

Legacy Lives On: The SBR Helping Hands Foundation

In addition to the birthday remembrance, another event is slated for January 20 at the Trap Beauty Bar in Robinson’s honor. The proceedings from the occasion will go towards the SBR Helping Hands Foundation, a charity organization established by her family. The foundation stands against bullying and injustice, embodying Robinson’s spirit of compassion and advocacy.

Through their grief, Robinson’s family and friends have chosen to honor her life by fighting the battles she cared about. This testament to her life, embodied in the SBR Helping Hands Foundation, ensures that her legacy continues to positively impact lives, long after her untimely departure.

0
Mexico Society
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mexico

See more
4 hours ago
Stanford Study Shows Promise of Ibogaine in Treating Traumatic Brain Injury
A recent study originating from Stanford University has unveiled the potential of a psychoactive drug, ibogaine, in treating symptoms associated with traumatic brain injury (TBI) in special operations veterans. The study, although small in scale, has generated considerable attention due to its encouraging outcomes and its position at the forefront of research into the iboga
Stanford Study Shows Promise of Ibogaine in Treating Traumatic Brain Injury
South Austin Bakery Sustains Tradition, Crafting Three Kings Day Cakes
9 hours ago
South Austin Bakery Sustains Tradition, Crafting Three Kings Day Cakes
Don Panchos Bakery to Open New Location in Rochester, Bringing Authentic Mexican Pastries
10 hours ago
Don Panchos Bakery to Open New Location in Rochester, Bringing Authentic Mexican Pastries
Navajo Nation Stands Against Moon Burials: An Ethical Clash in Space
7 hours ago
Navajo Nation Stands Against Moon Burials: An Ethical Clash in Space
Eva Longoria's Directorial Leap With 'Flamin' Hot' Highlights a Mexican-American Hero's Success Story
8 hours ago
Eva Longoria's Directorial Leap With 'Flamin' Hot' Highlights a Mexican-American Hero's Success Story
Tijuana's Las Ahumaderas Expands to South Bay, Unveils New Taco Shop
9 hours ago
Tijuana's Las Ahumaderas Expands to South Bay, Unveils New Taco Shop
Latest Headlines
World News
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
56 seconds
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
1 min
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
1 min
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
1 min
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
2 mins
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
4 mins
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
5 mins
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
5 mins
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
6 mins
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
36 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
40 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
44 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app