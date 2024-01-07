Shanquella Robinson Remembered: A Celebration of Life Amidst Calls for Justice

In a display of profound love and remembrance, family and friends convened in Charlotte, North Carolina, to celebrate what would have been the 27th birthday of Shanquella Robinson. Despite the heartache surrounding her untimely demise in Cabo, Mexico, in October 2022, the event was a testament to her life, legacy, and the indelible mark she left on the hearts of those who knew her.

Remembering Shanquella: A Celebration of Life

The gathering, an invite-only event, was not centered on the tragedy of Robinson’s death but on celebrating her vibrant life. The birthday party was held under the theme of a sneaker ball, an affectionate nod to Robinson’s fondness for sneakers. The venue was adorned in her favorite hues of yellow and pink, casting a warm and cheerful ambiance that reflected her lively spirit.

As guests reminisced about Robinson, a consistent picture emerged of a woman who was an inspiring figure, a social butterfly, and a compassionate soul who would go to great lengths to uplift others. Her relatives spoke fondly of her, their words and memories painting a vivid portrait of a life cut tragically short.

Continued Call for Justice

However, in the backdrop of the celebration, the pursuit for justice in Robinson’s death persists. Initial reports suggested that she died of alcohol poisoning, but subsequent findings revealed a broken neck and spinal cord, igniting a push for justice and calls for extradition. Amid the festivity and laughter, there was an underlying resolve among family and friends to continue seeking answers and justice for Robinson.

Legacy Lives On: The SBR Helping Hands Foundation

In addition to the birthday remembrance, another event is slated for January 20 at the Trap Beauty Bar in Robinson’s honor. The proceedings from the occasion will go towards the SBR Helping Hands Foundation, a charity organization established by her family. The foundation stands against bullying and injustice, embodying Robinson’s spirit of compassion and advocacy.

Through their grief, Robinson’s family and friends have chosen to honor her life by fighting the battles she cared about. This testament to her life, embodied in the SBR Helping Hands Foundation, ensures that her legacy continues to positively impact lives, long after her untimely departure.