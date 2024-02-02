SeaMex Secures One-Year Titania Rig Drilling Contract, Promising Development

Paratus Energy Services Limited's subsidiary, SeaMex, has landed a significant one-year drilling contract for its Titania jack-up rig, an arrangement anticipated to rake in a substantial $55 million in backlog. Set to kick off by mid-February 2024, the contract entails the seamless continuation of the rig's operations offshore Mexico, effectively extending its operational life.

Titania's Uninterrupted Operations

Despite a termination notice from Pemex, the state-owned petroleum company of Mexico, with an effective date of March 16, 2023, Titania managed to sustain its operations without disruption, attributed to a well completion. Even in the face of this challenge, SeaMex entered into negotiations with Pemex for a new agreement and simultaneously explored short-term opportunities with third parties around October 2023.

SeaMex's Victorious Transition

Raphael Siri, the Chief Executive Officer of SeaMex Group, expressed contentment with this development. The new contract is a testament to the successful transition from Seadrill Management to in-house operations based in Mexico. This shift towards local management and decision making was a strategic move, following Seadrill's divestment of its 35% stake in Paratus. The transition served to reinforce SeaMex’s commitment to contributing to Mexico’s energy sector.

The Titania Rig: A Marvel of Engineering

Built in 2014 with a F&G JU2000E design, the Titania rig is a marvel of engineering. It boasts the capability to drill up to 30,000 feet and operate in water depths of up to 400 feet. This rigorous design allows for the exploration of deep-sea reserves and fosters the efficiency of the rig's operations. The new contract ensures the uninterrupted continuity of the Titania's operations, reinforcing its contribution to Mexico's offshore drilling industry.