en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

President Lopez Obrador Challenges Critics as Fuel Costs Surge Beyond Expectations

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
President Lopez Obrador Challenges Critics as Fuel Costs Surge Beyond Expectations

In a startling development, Mexico commenced the new year on a bumpy ride, with gasoline prices surging to unanticipated heights. Reports from January 2nd confirm that fuel prices in certain Mexican regions escalated alarmingly, exceeding 25 pesos per liter. This drastic increase has sparked widespread criticism and accusations against the current administration, despite the government’s efforts to maintain fuel price stability.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador challenged his critics to compare the projected values for the end of 2023 and urged them not to fall into lies.

Public Outrage and Presidential Response

As gasoline costs climbed, the public response was swift and severe. The hike in prices is more than just a number; it has far-reaching implications on the economy and the quotidian lives of the public. This, in turn, puts the administration’s capacity to manage and communicate about the country’s energy and economic policies under stringent scrutiny. In an attempt to quell the public outcry, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged citizens to compare prices and avoid falling prey to misinformation.

Record-Breaking Sovereign Bond Sales Amid Surging Prices

While grappling with these challenges, Mexico has simultaneously launched the largest deal on record for the Latin American nation in the realm of 2024 emerging-market sovereign bond sales. Amassing $7.5 billion, Mexico issued bonds due in five, 12, and 30 years. These developments have occurred in the backdrop of the highest seasonal level of gasoline prices in over a decade.

Factors Driving the Price Surge

Several factors have contributed to the current predicament. A resurgence in the cost of crude, refinery issues, and a surge in gasoline demand have all played their part. Major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, have extended production cuts, thereby tightening global supply and inflating prices. A dearth of refining capacity in the US, coupled with record heat affecting fuel making hubs, has also contributed to the price hike. As fall approaches, gasoline prices are projected to continue their upward trend, heralding an historically costly autumn for driving.

0
Economy Energy Mexico Watch Now
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Prologis Inc's Stock Rises Amid Solar Energy Initiatives and Income Growth

By Ebenezer Mensah

Navigating the Economic Uncertainty: A Glimpse into Canada's 2024 Landscape

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nigeria's Economic Revival: Comprehensive Consumer Credit System to Launch in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Sri Lanka Customs Hits Record Revenue in 2023 Amid Economic Challenges

By Muhammad Jawad

Dubai's Economy Flourishes as Real Estate and Tourism Sectors Surge ...
@Business · 6 mins
Dubai's Economy Flourishes as Real Estate and Tourism Sectors Surge ...
heart comment 0
Maryland’s Economic Paradox: Low Unemployment, High Income, Minimal Growth

By Geeta Pillai

Maryland's Economic Paradox: Low Unemployment, High Income, Minimal Growth
Canadian CEOs’ Record-Breaking Salaries Dwarf Average Workers’ Income

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Canadian CEOs' Record-Breaking Salaries Dwarf Average Workers' Income
Germany’s Unemployment Sees Lesser Increase Than Expected, Reflecting Labour Market Resilience

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Germany's Unemployment Sees Lesser Increase Than Expected, Reflecting Labour Market Resilience
Latvia’s Industrial Production Dips: A Closer Look at the Decline

By Israel Ojoko

Latvia's Industrial Production Dips: A Closer Look at the Decline
Latest Headlines
World News
The Battle Lines for the 2024 US Presidential Election
10 seconds
The Battle Lines for the 2024 US Presidential Election
Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters
20 seconds
Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters
Thabo Mbeki Death Rumors Debunked: A Case for Responsible Journalism
22 seconds
Thabo Mbeki Death Rumors Debunked: A Case for Responsible Journalism
Tragic End for Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartrending Tale of Unforeseen Accident
52 seconds
Tragic End for Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartrending Tale of Unforeseen Accident
Trump's Influence Casts a Shadow Over Border Security Deal Negotiations
52 seconds
Trump's Influence Casts a Shadow Over Border Security Deal Negotiations
The Allergen-Endotoxin Connection: Unraveling Allergic Diseases in Childhood
53 seconds
The Allergen-Endotoxin Connection: Unraveling Allergic Diseases in Childhood
Taiwan Reports Unprecedented Crossing of Chinese Balloons Amid Rising Tensions
56 seconds
Taiwan Reports Unprecedented Crossing of Chinese Balloons Amid Rising Tensions
Percy Tau Secures Second CAF Champions League Title: A Remarkable Feat
2 mins
Percy Tau Secures Second CAF Champions League Title: A Remarkable Feat
The High Divorce Rates Among Parents of Children with Special Needs: An Inside Look
2 mins
The High Divorce Rates Among Parents of Children with Special Needs: An Inside Look
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app