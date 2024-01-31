Potential Bomb Scare at Pemex Headquarters on Anniversary of 2013 Tragedy

On a day fraught with historical significance, Mexico's state oil company, Pemex, found itself facing a potential threat in the heart of its Mexico City headquarters. A potential explosive device, whose origins and motives remain unclear, was discovered tucked away in the building's gardens. The incident occurred on the 11th anniversary of a gas leak explosion at the same location - a tragedy that claimed the lives of nearly 40 individuals and left over 100 injured.

Unsettling Discovery

The suspicious object was found midday on January 31, the same date that witnessed one of the most devastating industrial accidents in Mexico's history back in 2013. Initial assessments by Pemex suggested the object could potentially be a decorative piece, but this was pending further investigation. The discovery of the potential explosive immediately triggered a swift response from authorities.

Swift Response and Evacuation

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), was quick to dispatch military explosive experts to the scene. They secured the area, removed the potential threat, and ensured the safety of Pemex personnel. In light of the incident, an evacuation was promptly carried out, and thankfully, there have been no reported casualties or injuries to date.

Historical Significance and Concern

The incident drew an unsettling level of attention due to its timing. The date marks the 11th anniversary of a catastrophic explosion at the same Pemex building, attributed to a gas leak. The 2013 disaster resulted in the loss of close to 40 lives, with an additional 100 individuals suffering injuries. As investigations continue into the origins and intentions behind the potential explosive device, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the past tragedy and the ever-present need for heightened security measures.