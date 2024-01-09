Posco International Eyes Global Expansion in Renewable Energy and EV Parts

The trading arm of South Korea’s Posco Group, Posco International, has revealed its strategic plan for 2024, aiming to bolster its global presence in key business sectors including renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) parts. The company’s ambitious plan includes enhancing its global production capabilities and forging partnerships with foreign entities, aiming to significantly boost growth this year.

Expanding Reach in EV Parts

In a significant step towards this goal, Posco International is commencing the construction of its second drive core plant in Mexico. This new facility will supplement the first plant completed in the previous year, collectively providing a total annual production capacity of 2.5 million drive motor cores. This expansion is geared towards increasing Posco International’s footprint in the North American EV components market. Moreover, the company has plans in the pipeline to commence the construction of yet another facility, this time in Poland, with a long-term aim of achieving an annual production capacity of seven million drive motor cores.

Targeting Global Market Share

By 2030, Posco International targets to capture approximately 10% of the global market share in the EV drive motor core sector, solidifying its position as a major player in the global EV industry.

Expanding Food Value Chain

Besides its focus on the EV industry, Posco International is also exploring opportunities to expand its food value chain. The company is considering the establishment of more joint ventures in Australia and the United States. These joint ventures primarily deal with grain products, following a preliminary agreement signed with Bartlett and Co in September of the previous year. The agreement aimed to establish a joint venture focusing on grain supply and soybean processing, highlighting Posco International’s strategic approach to diversify and expand its business portfolio.