Peruvian Forensics Debunk Alien Origins of Seized Doll-like Figures

A team of Peruvian forensic experts has put an end to speculations surrounding the origins of doll-like figures and a supposed three-fingered hand, seized by customs officials and believed by some to be extraterrestrial. The team confirmed that these figures are not of alien origin but are rather hoaxes assembled with paper, glue, metal, and a mix of human and animal bones.

Unmasking the Hoax

Flavio Estrada, a forensic archaeologist, spearheaded the analytical team that debunked the mystery. The investigation revealed that the figures were not ancient artifacts dating back to pre-Hispanic times but rather modern creations. The materials used in their construction, including synthetic materials, refuted claims of their extraterrestrial or otherworldly origin.

Ownership Remains a Mystery

The ownership of these objects remains undetermined by the Peruvian prosecutor’s office. The figures were intercepted in October and were destined for a Mexican citizen. This case garnered significant attention after they were presented as non-human entities in the Mexican congress by journalist Jose Jaime Maussan, known for his interest in extraterrestrial phenomena.

Not Maussan’s First Rodeo

This is not the first time such claims have been dismissed. In 2017, a report by the Peruvian prosecutor’s office debunked similar allegations when supposed alien remains were revealed to be fabricated dolls, covered with a concoction of paper and synthetic glue. The forensic team showcased the use of various animal bones in the construction of the two 2ft-long dolls, which were charmingly dressed in colorful clothes. Furthermore, an X-ray examination of the three-fingered hand unveiled a poorly assembled structure made from human bones.