Nu Holdings: The Hidden Engine of Growth in Berkshire Hathaway’s Portfolio

In the vast landscape of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, one may stumble upon a rather unassuming entity, Nu Holdings. Yet, this digital banking platform bears the potential to reshape the financial dynamics of Latin America. Operating chiefly in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, Nu’s mission is to serve the significantly underbanked populace of these burgeoning nations.

Unprecedented Growth

Over the course of the past year, Nu’s stock has nearly doubled, mirroring the company’s accelerated growth and its adeptness at addressing market needs. In the third quarter, Nu reported a 27% year-over-year increase in its customer base, amassing 89.1 million users. This growth manifests in substantial revenue and profitability, as illustrated by an 18% year-over-year increase in monthly average revenue per active customer.

Potential for Expansion

Despite such success, Nu’s market penetration among Brazil’s adult population stands at a mere 51%, signifying an enormous potential for further growth. Furthermore, the company’s forward price-to-sales ratio is at 3.9, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27, surpassing the S&P 500’s 21.7. This valuation suggests that the market acknowledges Nu’s robust performance and its future potential in a region witnessing a surge in digital payments adoption.

Nu: A Hidden Gem

Although still relatively unknown, Nu’s inclusion in Buffett’s portfolio and its comparison to blue chip brands like Visa and American Express underscore its potential as a long-term growth investment. Nu Holdings Ltd., headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, offers digital financial platform services that allow customers to pay for goods and services, earn loyalty points, and manage and invest their money. The company’s cross-selling ability has led to increased revenue and profitability, indicating the potential to become the next Visa or American Express in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. As such, it may very well represent a compelling investment opportunity for long-term investors.