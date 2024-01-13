en English
Brazil

Nu Holdings: The Hidden Engine of Growth in Berkshire Hathaway’s Portfolio

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
In the vast landscape of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, one may stumble upon a rather unassuming entity, Nu Holdings. Yet, this digital banking platform bears the potential to reshape the financial dynamics of Latin America. Operating chiefly in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, Nu’s mission is to serve the significantly underbanked populace of these burgeoning nations.

Unprecedented Growth

Over the course of the past year, Nu’s stock has nearly doubled, mirroring the company’s accelerated growth and its adeptness at addressing market needs. In the third quarter, Nu reported a 27% year-over-year increase in its customer base, amassing 89.1 million users. This growth manifests in substantial revenue and profitability, as illustrated by an 18% year-over-year increase in monthly average revenue per active customer.

Potential for Expansion

Despite such success, Nu’s market penetration among Brazil’s adult population stands at a mere 51%, signifying an enormous potential for further growth. Furthermore, the company’s forward price-to-sales ratio is at 3.9, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27, surpassing the S&P 500’s 21.7. This valuation suggests that the market acknowledges Nu’s robust performance and its future potential in a region witnessing a surge in digital payments adoption.

Nu: A Hidden Gem

Although still relatively unknown, Nu’s inclusion in Buffett’s portfolio and its comparison to blue chip brands like Visa and American Express underscore its potential as a long-term growth investment. Nu Holdings Ltd., headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, offers digital financial platform services that allow customers to pay for goods and services, earn loyalty points, and manage and invest their money. The company’s cross-selling ability has led to increased revenue and profitability, indicating the potential to become the next Visa or American Express in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. As such, it may very well represent a compelling investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Brazil Business Mexico
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

