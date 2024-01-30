Nightclub Shooting in Sonora: Deadly Manifestation of Sinaloa Cartel Power Struggle

Chaos erupted at the Jakarta Clublife nightclub in Hermosillo, Sonora, in the early hours of Sunday, as a violent altercation left three dead and two wounded. The Sonora Prosecutor's Office (FGJES) has identified two of the deceased, Luis Antonio "N" and Felizardo Armando "N," as members of a notorious criminal group from Nogales, Sonora. This group is known for its involvement in drug trafficking operations in the region. Also among the injured is Kevin Alejandro "N," the son of a man recently sanctioned by the United States for his participation in the same criminal syndicate.

Link to Sinaloa Cartel

While the FGJES has not officially attributed the incident to any particular group, speculation is rife that the violence is a manifestation of a power struggle within the Sinaloa Cartel. Notably, a conflict between two factions - the 'Los Chapitos', led by the sons of Joaquín "Chapo" Guzmán, and the 'Los Salazar' - over control of drug routes in Sonora's Altar Desert and the lucrative fentanyl trafficking trade.

A Spike in Violence

This incident marks another grim addition to a recent surge in violence in Sonora. Just ten days prior, on January 20, the region witnessed a deadly confrontation in which police killed 12 suspects following an attack that ensued after the arrest of a leader associated with Los Chapitos. This escalating violence underscores the ongoing power struggles between criminal factions and their devastating impact on local communities.

Ongoing Investigation

The FGJES is conducting a rigorous investigation into the nightclub shooting, which includes carrying out interviews and scrutinizing the nightclub's legal permits. The authorities are keen to uncover the root cause of the incident and bring those responsible to justice, aiming to restore peace and order in this troubled region.