New Airport in Creel, Chihuahua Ushers in a New Era of Adventure Tourism

After a grueling 14-year wait since its initial announcement, the airport in Creel, Chihuahua, nestled in the heart of the Barrancas del Cobre (Copper Canyon) region, has started welcoming flights. The inaugural flight, marking a historic moment for the area, touched down at 8:41 AM on Wednesday. It originated from Chihuahua and was piloted by a duo from the Mexican Airspace Navigation Services (Seneam).

Culmination of a Two-Decade-Old Project

The culmination of this airport was made a reality through the Chihuahua state government's strategic investment of 30 million pesos over the past two years. This financial influx breathed life into the two-decade-old project, offering a beacon of hope to local businesses, regional transport providers, and the tourism industry in the area.

Economic Boost and Employment Opportunities

Projected to create 23 direct and 25 indirect job opportunities, the airport is poised to revitalize the local community. Despite its ambitious plans to welcome tourist flights from across Mexico and the United States, it is currently catering primarily to light private aircraft and air taxis.

Contentions and Delays

The airport had been a subject of legal contention due to an injunction by the Rarámuri Indigenous group, concerned about potential impact on their land. The dispute was finally settled in April 2016, with the Chihuahua government compensating the community 65 million pesos. Despite plans for the airport to open between December 2022 and January 2023, the project experienced delays, with the official inauguration to occur shortly.

Boosting Tourism and Economy

The Copper Canyon region, famed for its natural beauty and adventure activities, was previously accessible mainly via the Chepe Express, a scenic railroad with overnight stops in local towns. The new airport is set to dramatically boost tourism and the local economy, providing easier access for tourists eager to explore the majestic Copper Canyon, a hotspot for adventure tourism. It is expected to significantly increase the number of visitors to the area, leading to potential growth in businesses and employment opportunities.